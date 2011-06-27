Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|viscous center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.0/456.3 mi.
|338.0/456.3 mi.
|338.0/456.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Front track
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Length
|180.3 in.
|173.8 in.
|180.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3131 lbs.
|3131 lbs.
|3064 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|19.0 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|105.7 cu.ft.
|113.4 cu.ft.
|105.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Rear track
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|44.4 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/55R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
