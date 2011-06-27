  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2008 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
See Impreza Inventory
Starting MSRP
$18,495
See Impreza Inventory
Starting MSRP
$16,995
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
viscous center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/456.3 mi.338.0/456.3 mi.338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
mast antennanoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Front track58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Length180.3 in.173.8 in.180.3 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.3131 lbs.3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.7 cu.ft.113.4 cu.ft.105.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Rear track58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno44.4 cu.ft.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Red
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Lightning Red
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Lightning Red
  • Spark Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, premium cloth
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, premium cloth
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, premium cloth
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Starting MSRP
$18,495
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza InventorySee Impreza InventorySee Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2008 Subaru Impreza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles