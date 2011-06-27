  1. Home
Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG182020
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesnono
viscous center differentialnoyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.286.2/397.5 mi.286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm227 hp @ 6000 rpm227 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
2 rear headrestsyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnono
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsnoyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
element antennayesyesyes
140 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
remote trunk releaseyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
cargo area lightnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
premium clothyesyesyes
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
sport front seatsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.7 in.
Rear leg room33 in.33 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Front track58.7 in.58.5 in.57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.11 cu.ft.61.6 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.173.8 in.173.8 in.
Curb weight3298 lbs.3085 lbs.3165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11 cu.ft.11 cu.ft.27.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height56.3 in.56.7 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume87.6 cu.ft.87.6 cu.ft.90.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base100 in.99.4 in.99.4 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.58.3 in.57.3 in.
Drag Coefficientno0.33 cd.0.33 cd.
Maximum towing capacityno2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Crystal Gray Metallic
  • Aspen White
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • San Remo Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Grey Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • San Remo Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Grey Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Off Black/Blue Ecsaine
  • Off Black
  • Off Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
P225/45R W tiresyesnono
P205/55R V tiresnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesnono
MacPherson strut rear suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Starting MSRP
$25,045
Starting MSRP
$24,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
