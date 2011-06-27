Used 2005 Subaru Impreza Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|no
|no
|viscous center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|254.4/349.8 mi.
|286.2/397.5 mi.
|286.2/397.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|227 hp @ 6000 rpm
|227 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|no
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|no
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|no
|no
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|remote trunk release
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|39.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|36.7 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|33 in.
|33 in.
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Front track
|58.7 in.
|58.5 in.
|57.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11 cu.ft.
|11 cu.ft.
|61.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.8 in.
|173.8 in.
|173.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3298 lbs.
|3085 lbs.
|3165 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11 cu.ft.
|11 cu.ft.
|27.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.7 in.
|58.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|87.6 cu.ft.
|87.6 cu.ft.
|90.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100 in.
|99.4 in.
|99.4 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|58.5 in.
|58.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|no
|0.33 cd.
|0.33 cd.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P225/45R W tires
|yes
|no
|no
|P205/55R V tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,445
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
