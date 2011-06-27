Used 2000 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews
RIP at 261,000 miles
Dead due to a broken timing belt at 261,000 original miles (entirely my fault: I only only replaced the timing belt twice & I ignored the squealing belt for a week before it broke). Remarkably good condition at death, considering what I'd put it through over the years -- who knows how many miles I'd have gotten if I'd checked out that squealing belt? Only two serious flaws in my opinion: The clutch cable snapped TWICE during ownership (once during a blizzard!), and too little ground clearance, particularly in front (an old Toyota Tercel EZ I'd previously owned was actually much better on rough backroads than the Subaru). Overall this car is a solid winner, though, despite a few complaints.
Michigan review
The car has really kept us moving. It it good on gas (about 25 hwy) and rides smoothly. The turn radius is good for parking. The hatch back is ideal for around town for a trip to the grocery or even hardware store, as the back seats easily fold down (2/3 split) to allow one person in back while extra room is created for long items such as garden tools or lumber. The ride could be a little quieter but then that would mean more weight thus increasing mileage. So can't have everything. The AWD is great in heavy downpours or when snow begins to fall. I really feel secure to the road, even during these conditions.
My subaru is dead :(
Countless tranny problems that SOA ignored, had them since the beginning and one the car hit 60,000 miles which is the warrenty they basically told me to kiss there rears, WOULD NEVER BUY ANOTHER SUBARU AGAIN FROM THE CONSTANT TRANNY PROBLEMS, THE CAR HAS BEEN SITTING FOR 7 MONTHS NOW BECAUSE I DO NOT HAVE AN EXTRA $1200 EVERY 30,000- 40,000 MILES TO FIX THE OUTPUT SHAFT PROBLEMS IN THE MANUAL TRANSMISSION WHICH IS A COMMON PROBLEM THAT SUBARU DOES NOTHING ABOUT!!!!!
Fun to drive but not very reliable
I've certainly enjoyed driving this car but the frequency of return visits to repair the same items over and over has ensured that we are very unlikely to buy another Subaru.
Grocery getter?? NOT!!!!
I love my Outback. Traded in a Civic EX for it. The handling is superior to the Civic and a lot of other cars in it's class. Recently went on a drive with a bunch of 2002 WRX's in the mtns. My car handled just a well as they did on the turns and curves. Granted they had more horsepower. But where the road ends the pretty little road cars have to stop and I can go on. It's a blast to go to the local offroad sites and play around with the BIG Monster truck type. Seeing the looks on their faces is truly rewarding.
