Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
Super Car
Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word.
Great Car
I bought this car used with 198,000 miles on it. My wife learned to drive standard on it and it has been really reliable. It's a little small on the inside but with conscientious driving we can get over 30 miles per gallon. I recommend this car to anyone.
subie wagon-love ours
suprizingly fun to drive, awd version. bought it used at 21k, have over 90k now. problems: leaked oil at 70k, seals needed replaced, cost $700. cv boot at 50k, annoying air/wind noise from small window of driver side. Overall, great hauling vehicle that's fun to drive.
