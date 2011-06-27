Used 1994 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

Super Car mainroman , 09/14/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very nice and reliable car. My car has seen some very rough times, but nothing broke. Only Timing belt failure not so long ago, cost just 80$ to fix. Missed replace time. Engine was OK, nothing broke. Handling suberb. Winter handling and off road capability is great. Will go places where even good SUVs get stuck. Cheap to buy, cheap to own. Can't say a bad word. Report Abuse

Great Car Love the Stubie , 08/23/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 198,000 miles on it. My wife learned to drive standard on it and it has been really reliable. It's a little small on the inside but with conscientious driving we can get over 30 miles per gallon. I recommend this car to anyone. Report Abuse