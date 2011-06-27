Estimated values
1998 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$720
|$1,223
|$1,476
|Clean
|$646
|$1,097
|$1,328
|Average
|$497
|$844
|$1,031
|Rough
|$348
|$591
|$735
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Durango 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$687
|$1,210
|$1,476
|Clean
|$616
|$1,085
|$1,328
|Average
|$473
|$835
|$1,031
|Rough
|$331
|$585
|$735