Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,517
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,311
|$2,797
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,898
|$2,297
|Rough
|$905
|$1,485
|$1,798
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,656
|$2,709
|$3,278
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,487
|$3,009
|Average
|$1,247
|$2,043
|$2,472
|Rough
|$975
|$1,599
|$1,934
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,701
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,480
|$2,860
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,037
|$2,349
|Rough
|$1,140
|$1,594
|$1,839
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,581
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,634
|$2,369
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,946
|$2,273
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,523
|$1,779
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,893
|$3,501
|Clean
|$1,622
|$2,656
|$3,214
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,182
|$2,640
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,707
|$2,066
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,746
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,521
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,263
|$2,071
|$2,506
|Rough
|$987
|$1,621
|$1,961