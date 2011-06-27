Estimated values
2005 Dodge Magnum SE Rwd 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,576
|$3,045
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,322
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,813
|$2,143
|Rough
|$857
|$1,305
|$1,541
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Magnum RT AWD 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,753
|$4,534
|$5,506
|Clean
|$2,477
|$4,087
|$4,962
|Average
|$1,924
|$3,191
|$3,875
|Rough
|$1,372
|$2,296
|$2,787
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Magnum RT Rwd 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,862
|$4,362
|$5,183
|Clean
|$2,575
|$3,932
|$4,671
|Average
|$2,000
|$3,070
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,209
|$2,624
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Magnum SXT AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,567
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,313
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,807
|$2,123
|Rough
|$870
|$1,300
|$1,527