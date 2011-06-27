Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,792
|$2,170
|Clean
|$928
|$1,599
|$1,943
|Average
|$704
|$1,213
|$1,487
|Rough
|$479
|$826
|$1,031
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,342
|$1,602
|Clean
|$734
|$1,197
|$1,434
|Average
|$556
|$908
|$1,097
|Rough
|$379
|$618
|$761
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$970
|$1,337
|$1,516
|Clean
|$865
|$1,193
|$1,357
|Average
|$656
|$904
|$1,039
|Rough
|$447
|$616
|$720
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$1,568
|$1,834
|Clean
|$923
|$1,399
|$1,642
|Average
|$699
|$1,061
|$1,257
|Rough
|$476
|$723
|$872
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,396
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,138
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,621
|$1,952
|Rough
|$686
|$1,104
|$1,353
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,193
|$2,061
|$2,499
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,839
|$2,237
|Average
|$807
|$1,394
|$1,712
|Rough
|$549
|$950
|$1,187
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,062
|$2,447
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,840
|$2,190
|Average
|$874
|$1,395
|$1,676
|Rough
|$595
|$950
|$1,163
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,061
|$2,347
|Clean
|$1,318
|$1,839
|$2,101
|Average
|$999
|$1,394
|$1,608
|Rough
|$680
|$950
|$1,115
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$1,916
|$2,292
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,710
|$2,051
|Average
|$790
|$1,296
|$1,570
|Rough
|$538
|$883
|$1,089
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,548
|$1,812
|Clean
|$909
|$1,381
|$1,621
|Average
|$689
|$1,047
|$1,241
|Rough
|$469
|$713
|$861
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,133
|$1,787
|$2,114
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,595
|$1,892
|Average
|$766
|$1,209
|$1,448
|Rough
|$521
|$824
|$1,004
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$809
|$1,423
|$1,732
|Clean
|$722
|$1,269
|$1,550
|Average
|$547
|$962
|$1,187
|Rough
|$372
|$656
|$823
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,734
|$2,067
|Clean
|$952
|$1,547
|$1,850
|Average
|$722
|$1,173
|$1,416
|Rough
|$491
|$799
|$982
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,665
|$1,935
|Clean
|$997
|$1,485
|$1,732
|Average
|$756
|$1,126
|$1,326
|Rough
|$514
|$767
|$920
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,935
|$3,622
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,618
|$3,242
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,985
|$2,481
|Rough
|$726
|$1,352
|$1,721
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,405
|$1,703
|Clean
|$724
|$1,253
|$1,524
|Average
|$549
|$950
|$1,167
|Rough
|$374
|$647
|$809
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,102
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,875
|$2,249
|Average
|$868
|$1,422
|$1,721
|Rough
|$591
|$969
|$1,194
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,723
|$2,064
|Clean
|$932
|$1,537
|$1,848
|Average
|$706
|$1,166
|$1,414
|Rough
|$481
|$794
|$981
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,514
|$1,730
|Clean
|$957
|$1,350
|$1,548
|Average
|$725
|$1,024
|$1,185
|Rough
|$494
|$697
|$822
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,355
|$2,204
|$2,629
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,967
|$2,353
|Average
|$917
|$1,491
|$1,801
|Rough
|$624
|$1,016
|$1,249
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,726
|$1,966
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,540
|$1,759
|Average
|$837
|$1,167
|$1,347
|Rough
|$570
|$795
|$934
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,805
|$2,149
|Clean
|$997
|$1,611
|$1,923
|Average
|$756
|$1,221
|$1,472
|Rough
|$514
|$832
|$1,021
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,507
|$1,788
|Clean
|$844
|$1,345
|$1,600
|Average
|$640
|$1,020
|$1,225
|Rough
|$435
|$694
|$849
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,778
|$2,115
|Clean
|$985
|$1,587
|$1,893
|Average
|$747
|$1,203
|$1,449
|Rough
|$508
|$819
|$1,005
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,036
|$2,414
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,816
|$2,161
|Average
|$863
|$1,377
|$1,654
|Rough
|$587
|$938
|$1,147
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,840
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,641
|$1,961
|Average
|$771
|$1,245
|$1,501
|Rough
|$525
|$848
|$1,041
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,255
|$1,516
|Clean
|$658
|$1,120
|$1,357
|Average
|$499
|$849
|$1,039
|Rough
|$339
|$578
|$720
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,566
|$1,866
|Clean
|$862
|$1,397
|$1,670
|Average
|$653
|$1,059
|$1,278
|Rough
|$445
|$722
|$887