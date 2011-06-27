  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,041$1,792$2,170
Clean$928$1,599$1,943
Average$704$1,213$1,487
Rough$479$826$1,031
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$823$1,342$1,602
Clean$734$1,197$1,434
Average$556$908$1,097
Rough$379$618$761
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$970$1,337$1,516
Clean$865$1,193$1,357
Average$656$904$1,039
Rough$447$616$720
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,034$1,568$1,834
Clean$923$1,399$1,642
Average$699$1,061$1,257
Rough$476$723$872
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,396$2,849
Clean$1,329$2,138$2,550
Average$1,007$1,621$1,952
Rough$686$1,104$1,353
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,193$2,061$2,499
Clean$1,064$1,839$2,237
Average$807$1,394$1,712
Rough$549$950$1,187
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$2,062$2,447
Clean$1,153$1,840$2,190
Average$874$1,395$1,676
Rough$595$950$1,163
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,477$2,061$2,347
Clean$1,318$1,839$2,101
Average$999$1,394$1,608
Rough$680$950$1,115
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,169$1,916$2,292
Clean$1,042$1,710$2,051
Average$790$1,296$1,570
Rough$538$883$1,089
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$1,548$1,812
Clean$909$1,381$1,621
Average$689$1,047$1,241
Rough$469$713$861
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,133$1,787$2,114
Clean$1,010$1,595$1,892
Average$766$1,209$1,448
Rough$521$824$1,004
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$809$1,423$1,732
Clean$722$1,269$1,550
Average$547$962$1,187
Rough$372$656$823
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,067$1,734$2,067
Clean$952$1,547$1,850
Average$722$1,173$1,416
Rough$491$799$982
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,665$1,935
Clean$997$1,485$1,732
Average$756$1,126$1,326
Rough$514$767$920
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,935$3,622
Clean$1,407$2,618$3,242
Average$1,066$1,985$2,481
Rough$726$1,352$1,721
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$811$1,405$1,703
Clean$724$1,253$1,524
Average$549$950$1,167
Rough$374$647$809
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,102$2,513
Clean$1,145$1,875$2,249
Average$868$1,422$1,721
Rough$591$969$1,194
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,044$1,723$2,064
Clean$932$1,537$1,848
Average$706$1,166$1,414
Rough$481$794$981
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,073$1,514$1,730
Clean$957$1,350$1,548
Average$725$1,024$1,185
Rough$494$697$822
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,355$2,204$2,629
Clean$1,209$1,967$2,353
Average$917$1,491$1,801
Rough$624$1,016$1,249
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$1,726$1,966
Clean$1,104$1,540$1,759
Average$837$1,167$1,347
Rough$570$795$934
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,805$2,149
Clean$997$1,611$1,923
Average$756$1,221$1,472
Rough$514$832$1,021
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$946$1,507$1,788
Clean$844$1,345$1,600
Average$640$1,020$1,225
Rough$435$694$849
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,105$1,778$2,115
Clean$985$1,587$1,893
Average$747$1,203$1,449
Rough$508$819$1,005
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,036$2,414
Clean$1,138$1,816$2,161
Average$863$1,377$1,654
Rough$587$938$1,147
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$1,840$2,191
Clean$1,017$1,641$1,961
Average$771$1,245$1,501
Rough$525$848$1,041
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$737$1,255$1,516
Clean$658$1,120$1,357
Average$499$849$1,039
Rough$339$578$720
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$966$1,566$1,866
Clean$862$1,397$1,670
Average$653$1,059$1,278
Rough$445$722$887
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,017 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,641 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series ranges from $525 to $2,191, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.