2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,663$13,116$15,177
Clean$10,180$12,516$14,464
Average$9,213$11,316$13,038
Rough$8,246$10,115$11,612
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,312$20,641$23,445
Clean$16,527$19,696$22,344
Average$14,957$17,807$20,141
Rough$13,387$15,919$17,938
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,001$33,542$39,029
Clean$25,777$32,008$37,195
Average$23,328$28,938$33,528
Rough$20,879$25,868$29,861
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,423$21,778$24,608
Clean$17,588$20,782$23,452
Average$15,917$18,789$21,140
Rough$14,246$16,796$18,827
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,558$28,261$32,218
Clean$22,489$26,968$30,705
Average$20,353$24,381$27,678
Rough$18,216$21,795$24,650
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,868$27,069$30,610
Clean$21,831$25,831$29,172
Average$19,757$23,353$26,296
Rough$17,684$20,876$23,420
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,394$17,737$20,545
Clean$13,741$16,926$19,580
Average$12,436$15,303$17,650
Rough$11,130$13,679$15,719
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,359$20,323$23,648
Clean$15,618$19,393$22,537
Average$14,134$17,533$20,315
Rough$12,650$15,674$18,093
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,700$18,008$20,787
Clean$14,034$17,184$19,810
Average$12,700$15,536$17,857
Rough$11,367$13,888$15,904
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,881$29,666$34,519
Clean$22,798$28,309$32,897
Average$20,632$25,594$29,654
Rough$18,466$22,879$26,411
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,136$20,044$23,323
Clean$15,404$19,127$22,228
Average$13,941$17,293$20,036
Rough$12,477$15,458$17,845
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,493$22,533$25,930
Clean$17,655$21,502$24,711
Average$15,977$19,440$22,275
Rough$14,300$17,378$19,839
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,373$23,167$26,361
Clean$18,494$22,107$25,122
Average$16,738$19,987$22,645
Rough$14,981$17,867$20,169
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,540$29,908$33,596
Clean$24,382$28,539$32,018
Average$22,065$25,802$28,861
Rough$19,749$23,065$25,705
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,290$17,752$20,656
Clean$13,642$16,940$19,686
Average$12,346$15,315$17,745
Rough$11,050$13,691$15,804
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,207$18,204$20,728
Clean$14,518$17,371$19,754
Average$13,138$15,705$17,806
Rough$11,759$14,040$15,859
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,471$22,344$24,778
Clean$18,588$21,321$23,614
Average$16,822$19,277$21,286
Rough$15,057$17,232$18,958
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,875$16,918$19,476
Clean$13,246$16,144$18,561
Average$11,987$14,596$16,731
Rough$10,729$13,047$14,901
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,778$19,250$22,168
Clean$15,062$18,369$21,127
Average$13,631$16,607$19,044
Rough$12,201$14,846$16,961
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,456$27,711$31,298
Clean$22,392$26,443$29,828
Average$20,265$23,907$26,887
Rough$18,138$21,371$23,946
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,228$21,346$23,980
Clean$17,401$20,370$22,854
Average$15,748$18,416$20,600
Rough$14,095$16,463$18,347
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,385$20,155$23,321
Clean$15,642$19,232$22,225
Average$14,156$17,388$20,034
Rough$12,670$15,544$17,843
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,061$19,951$23,216
Clean$15,333$19,038$22,125
Average$13,876$17,213$19,944
Rough$12,420$15,387$17,762
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,676$16,989$19,768
Clean$13,056$16,212$18,840
Average$11,816$14,657$16,982
Rough$10,576$13,102$15,125
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,698$30,155$34,738
Clean$23,578$28,775$33,106
Average$21,338$26,015$29,842
Rough$19,098$23,256$26,578
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,050$23,665$27,536
Clean$18,186$22,582$26,242
Average$16,458$20,416$23,655
Rough$14,731$18,251$21,068
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,923$21,023$24,462
Clean$16,156$20,061$23,313
Average$14,621$18,137$21,015
Rough$13,086$16,213$18,716
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,781$25,592$28,807
Clean$20,794$24,421$27,453
Average$18,818$22,079$24,747
Rough$16,843$19,737$22,040
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,277$31,916$35,835
Clean$26,040$30,456$34,152
Average$23,566$27,535$30,785
Rough$21,092$24,615$27,418
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,753$17,084$19,880
Clean$13,130$16,302$18,946
Average$11,882$14,739$17,078
Rough$10,635$13,176$15,210
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,306$19,014$22,125
Clean$14,612$18,144$21,085
Average$13,224$16,404$19,006
Rough$11,835$14,664$16,928
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,043$20,139$22,750
Clean$16,270$19,218$21,681
Average$14,724$17,375$19,544
Rough$13,179$15,532$17,406
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,827$18,420$21,433
Clean$14,155$17,577$20,427
Average$12,810$15,891$18,413
Rough$11,466$14,206$16,399
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,832$20,565$23,703
Clean$16,068$19,624$22,589
Average$14,542$17,742$20,362
Rough$13,015$15,860$18,135
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,516 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,516 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,516 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $8,246 to $15,177, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.