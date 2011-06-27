Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,663
|$13,116
|$15,177
|Clean
|$10,180
|$12,516
|$14,464
|Average
|$9,213
|$11,316
|$13,038
|Rough
|$8,246
|$10,115
|$11,612
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,312
|$20,641
|$23,445
|Clean
|$16,527
|$19,696
|$22,344
|Average
|$14,957
|$17,807
|$20,141
|Rough
|$13,387
|$15,919
|$17,938
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,001
|$33,542
|$39,029
|Clean
|$25,777
|$32,008
|$37,195
|Average
|$23,328
|$28,938
|$33,528
|Rough
|$20,879
|$25,868
|$29,861
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,423
|$21,778
|$24,608
|Clean
|$17,588
|$20,782
|$23,452
|Average
|$15,917
|$18,789
|$21,140
|Rough
|$14,246
|$16,796
|$18,827
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,558
|$28,261
|$32,218
|Clean
|$22,489
|$26,968
|$30,705
|Average
|$20,353
|$24,381
|$27,678
|Rough
|$18,216
|$21,795
|$24,650
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,868
|$27,069
|$30,610
|Clean
|$21,831
|$25,831
|$29,172
|Average
|$19,757
|$23,353
|$26,296
|Rough
|$17,684
|$20,876
|$23,420
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,394
|$17,737
|$20,545
|Clean
|$13,741
|$16,926
|$19,580
|Average
|$12,436
|$15,303
|$17,650
|Rough
|$11,130
|$13,679
|$15,719
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,359
|$20,323
|$23,648
|Clean
|$15,618
|$19,393
|$22,537
|Average
|$14,134
|$17,533
|$20,315
|Rough
|$12,650
|$15,674
|$18,093
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,700
|$18,008
|$20,787
|Clean
|$14,034
|$17,184
|$19,810
|Average
|$12,700
|$15,536
|$17,857
|Rough
|$11,367
|$13,888
|$15,904
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,881
|$29,666
|$34,519
|Clean
|$22,798
|$28,309
|$32,897
|Average
|$20,632
|$25,594
|$29,654
|Rough
|$18,466
|$22,879
|$26,411
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,136
|$20,044
|$23,323
|Clean
|$15,404
|$19,127
|$22,228
|Average
|$13,941
|$17,293
|$20,036
|Rough
|$12,477
|$15,458
|$17,845
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,493
|$22,533
|$25,930
|Clean
|$17,655
|$21,502
|$24,711
|Average
|$15,977
|$19,440
|$22,275
|Rough
|$14,300
|$17,378
|$19,839
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,373
|$23,167
|$26,361
|Clean
|$18,494
|$22,107
|$25,122
|Average
|$16,738
|$19,987
|$22,645
|Rough
|$14,981
|$17,867
|$20,169
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,540
|$29,908
|$33,596
|Clean
|$24,382
|$28,539
|$32,018
|Average
|$22,065
|$25,802
|$28,861
|Rough
|$19,749
|$23,065
|$25,705
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,290
|$17,752
|$20,656
|Clean
|$13,642
|$16,940
|$19,686
|Average
|$12,346
|$15,315
|$17,745
|Rough
|$11,050
|$13,691
|$15,804
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,207
|$18,204
|$20,728
|Clean
|$14,518
|$17,371
|$19,754
|Average
|$13,138
|$15,705
|$17,806
|Rough
|$11,759
|$14,040
|$15,859
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,471
|$22,344
|$24,778
|Clean
|$18,588
|$21,321
|$23,614
|Average
|$16,822
|$19,277
|$21,286
|Rough
|$15,057
|$17,232
|$18,958
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,875
|$16,918
|$19,476
|Clean
|$13,246
|$16,144
|$18,561
|Average
|$11,987
|$14,596
|$16,731
|Rough
|$10,729
|$13,047
|$14,901
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,778
|$19,250
|$22,168
|Clean
|$15,062
|$18,369
|$21,127
|Average
|$13,631
|$16,607
|$19,044
|Rough
|$12,201
|$14,846
|$16,961
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,456
|$27,711
|$31,298
|Clean
|$22,392
|$26,443
|$29,828
|Average
|$20,265
|$23,907
|$26,887
|Rough
|$18,138
|$21,371
|$23,946
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,228
|$21,346
|$23,980
|Clean
|$17,401
|$20,370
|$22,854
|Average
|$15,748
|$18,416
|$20,600
|Rough
|$14,095
|$16,463
|$18,347
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,385
|$20,155
|$23,321
|Clean
|$15,642
|$19,232
|$22,225
|Average
|$14,156
|$17,388
|$20,034
|Rough
|$12,670
|$15,544
|$17,843
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,061
|$19,951
|$23,216
|Clean
|$15,333
|$19,038
|$22,125
|Average
|$13,876
|$17,213
|$19,944
|Rough
|$12,420
|$15,387
|$17,762
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,676
|$16,989
|$19,768
|Clean
|$13,056
|$16,212
|$18,840
|Average
|$11,816
|$14,657
|$16,982
|Rough
|$10,576
|$13,102
|$15,125
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,698
|$30,155
|$34,738
|Clean
|$23,578
|$28,775
|$33,106
|Average
|$21,338
|$26,015
|$29,842
|Rough
|$19,098
|$23,256
|$26,578
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,050
|$23,665
|$27,536
|Clean
|$18,186
|$22,582
|$26,242
|Average
|$16,458
|$20,416
|$23,655
|Rough
|$14,731
|$18,251
|$21,068
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,923
|$21,023
|$24,462
|Clean
|$16,156
|$20,061
|$23,313
|Average
|$14,621
|$18,137
|$21,015
|Rough
|$13,086
|$16,213
|$18,716
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,781
|$25,592
|$28,807
|Clean
|$20,794
|$24,421
|$27,453
|Average
|$18,818
|$22,079
|$24,747
|Rough
|$16,843
|$19,737
|$22,040
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,277
|$31,916
|$35,835
|Clean
|$26,040
|$30,456
|$34,152
|Average
|$23,566
|$27,535
|$30,785
|Rough
|$21,092
|$24,615
|$27,418
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,753
|$17,084
|$19,880
|Clean
|$13,130
|$16,302
|$18,946
|Average
|$11,882
|$14,739
|$17,078
|Rough
|$10,635
|$13,176
|$15,210
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,306
|$19,014
|$22,125
|Clean
|$14,612
|$18,144
|$21,085
|Average
|$13,224
|$16,404
|$19,006
|Rough
|$11,835
|$14,664
|$16,928
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,043
|$20,139
|$22,750
|Clean
|$16,270
|$19,218
|$21,681
|Average
|$14,724
|$17,375
|$19,544
|Rough
|$13,179
|$15,532
|$17,406
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,827
|$18,420
|$21,433
|Clean
|$14,155
|$17,577
|$20,427
|Average
|$12,810
|$15,891
|$18,413
|Rough
|$11,466
|$14,206
|$16,399
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,832
|$20,565
|$23,703
|Clean
|$16,068
|$19,624
|$22,589
|Average
|$14,542
|$17,742
|$20,362
|Rough
|$13,015
|$15,860
|$18,135