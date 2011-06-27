Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,307
|$1,587
|Clean
|$702
|$1,169
|$1,419
|Average
|$535
|$891
|$1,083
|Rough
|$368
|$614
|$748
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,363
|$1,680
|Clean
|$690
|$1,219
|$1,503
|Average
|$526
|$930
|$1,147
|Rough
|$362
|$641
|$792
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,418
|$1,718
|Clean
|$766
|$1,267
|$1,537
|Average
|$584
|$967
|$1,173
|Rough
|$402
|$666
|$810
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$624
|$1,089
|$1,339
|Clean
|$558
|$974
|$1,197
|Average
|$425
|$743
|$914
|Rough
|$293
|$512
|$631
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,380
|$1,695
|Clean
|$708
|$1,234
|$1,516
|Average
|$539
|$941
|$1,157
|Rough
|$371
|$648
|$799
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$729
|$1,277
|$1,571
|Clean
|$652
|$1,142
|$1,405
|Average
|$497
|$871
|$1,073
|Rough
|$342
|$600
|$741
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,669
|$2,040
|Clean
|$876
|$1,492
|$1,824
|Average
|$667
|$1,138
|$1,393
|Rough
|$459
|$784
|$962
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,131
|$1,405
|Clean
|$554
|$1,011
|$1,256
|Average
|$422
|$771
|$959
|Rough
|$290
|$531
|$662
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,333
|$1,619
|Clean
|$715
|$1,192
|$1,448
|Average
|$545
|$909
|$1,106
|Rough
|$375
|$626
|$763
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,241
|$1,565
|Clean
|$570
|$1,110
|$1,400
|Average
|$434
|$847
|$1,069
|Rough
|$299
|$583
|$738