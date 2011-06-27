Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,589
|$7,749
|$9,201
|Clean
|$5,287
|$7,317
|$8,663
|Average
|$4,682
|$6,454
|$7,587
|Rough
|$4,078
|$5,591
|$6,511
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,733
|$5,456
|$6,611
|Clean
|$3,531
|$5,152
|$6,225
|Average
|$3,128
|$4,544
|$5,451
|Rough
|$2,724
|$3,937
|$4,678
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro SE 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,468
|$5,079
|$6,159
|Clean
|$3,280
|$4,796
|$5,799
|Average
|$2,905
|$4,231
|$5,079
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,665
|$4,358
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,009
|$6,381
|$7,314
|Clean
|$4,738
|$6,026
|$6,887
|Average
|$4,197
|$5,315
|$6,031
|Rough
|$3,655
|$4,604
|$5,176
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Shock 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,256
|$6,744
|$7,755
|Clean
|$4,971
|$6,369
|$7,301
|Average
|$4,403
|$5,618
|$6,394
|Rough
|$3,835
|$4,867
|$5,488
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Detonator 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,630
|$6,338
|$7,489
|Clean
|$4,380
|$5,985
|$7,051
|Average
|$3,879
|$5,279
|$6,176
|Rough
|$3,379
|$4,574
|$5,300
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,872
|$5,434
|$6,484
|Clean
|$3,663
|$5,132
|$6,105
|Average
|$3,244
|$4,527
|$5,347
|Rough
|$2,826
|$3,921
|$4,588
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,719
|$5,524
|$6,733
|Clean
|$3,518
|$5,216
|$6,339
|Average
|$3,116
|$4,601
|$5,552
|Rough
|$2,714
|$3,986
|$4,764
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro Heat 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,811
|$5,489
|$6,615
|Clean
|$3,605
|$5,183
|$6,229
|Average
|$3,193
|$4,572
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,781
|$3,961
|$4,681
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Nitro SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,257
|$4,619
|$5,533
|Clean
|$3,081
|$4,362
|$5,209
|Average
|$2,729
|$3,847
|$4,562
|Rough
|$2,377
|$3,333
|$3,915