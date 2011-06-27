Estimated values
1991 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,124
|$1,448
|Clean
|$438
|$1,008
|$1,302
|Average
|$337
|$774
|$1,010
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
