Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,767
|$3,325
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,472
|$2,979
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,882
|$2,287
|Rough
|$776
|$1,292
|$1,595
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,747
|$2,074
|Clean
|$980
|$1,561
|$1,858
|Average
|$746
|$1,188
|$1,426
|Rough
|$512
|$816
|$995
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,771
|$3,357
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,476
|$3,007
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,885
|$2,309
|Rough
|$754
|$1,294
|$1,610
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,128
|$3,637
|Clean
|$1,883
|$2,794
|$3,259
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,128
|$2,502
|Rough
|$984
|$1,461
|$1,745
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,376
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,122
|$2,559
|Average
|$969
|$1,616
|$1,965
|Rough
|$665
|$1,109
|$1,370
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,827
|$2,224
|Clean
|$932
|$1,632
|$1,993
|Average
|$710
|$1,243
|$1,530
|Rough
|$487
|$853
|$1,067
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,461
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,198
|$2,662
|Average
|$988
|$1,674
|$2,043
|Rough
|$678
|$1,149
|$1,425
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,981
|$2,401
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,770
|$2,151
|Average
|$784
|$1,348
|$1,652
|Rough
|$538
|$925
|$1,152
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,143
|$1,816
|$2,157
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,623
|$1,932
|Average
|$777
|$1,235
|$1,483
|Rough
|$533
|$848
|$1,035
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,667
|$3,228
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,382
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,814
|$2,220
|Rough
|$727
|$1,245
|$1,549
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,745
|$3,302
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,453
|$2,958
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,867
|$2,271
|Rough
|$767
|$1,282
|$1,584
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,489
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,224
|$2,651
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,693
|$2,035
|Rough
|$725
|$1,162
|$1,420
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,788
|$3,364
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,491
|$3,014
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,896
|$2,314
|Rough
|$770
|$1,302
|$1,614
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,633
|$3,187
|Clean
|$1,374
|$2,353
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,791
|$2,192
|Rough
|$718
|$1,230
|$1,529
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,525
|$3,040
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,256
|$2,723
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,717
|$2,091
|Rough
|$704
|$1,179
|$1,458
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,772
|$3,343
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,477
|$2,995
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,886
|$2,299
|Rough
|$767
|$1,295
|$1,604
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,336
|$2,361
|$2,883
|Clean
|$1,194
|$2,110
|$2,583
|Average
|$909
|$1,606
|$1,983
|Rough
|$624
|$1,103
|$1,383
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,857
|$3,461
|Clean
|$1,488
|$2,553
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,943
|$2,381
|Rough
|$778
|$1,334
|$1,660
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,743
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,450
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,866
|$2,255
|Rough
|$784
|$1,281
|$1,573
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,342
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,092
|$2,511
|Average
|$972
|$1,593
|$1,928
|Rough
|$667
|$1,094
|$1,344
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$2,768
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,473
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,883
|$2,264
|Rough
|$808
|$1,293
|$1,579
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,475
|$2,882
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,211
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,683
|$1,982
|Rough
|$776
|$1,156
|$1,382
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$3,048
|$3,684
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,723
|$3,301
|Average
|$1,218
|$2,073
|$2,534
|Rough
|$836
|$1,423
|$1,767
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,665
|$3,228
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,381
|$2,892
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,813
|$2,220
|Rough
|$726
|$1,245
|$1,549
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$3,116
|$3,750
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,784
|$3,360
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,120
|$2,580
|Rough
|$869
|$1,455
|$1,799
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,859
|$2,262
|Clean
|$950
|$1,661
|$2,027
|Average
|$723
|$1,264
|$1,556
|Rough
|$496
|$868
|$1,085