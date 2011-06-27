  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,767$3,325
Clean$1,485$2,472$2,979
Average$1,130$1,882$2,287
Rough$776$1,292$1,595
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,096$1,747$2,074
Clean$980$1,561$1,858
Average$746$1,188$1,426
Rough$512$816$995
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,771$3,357
Clean$1,443$2,476$3,007
Average$1,099$1,885$2,309
Rough$754$1,294$1,610
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$3,128$3,637
Clean$1,883$2,794$3,259
Average$1,434$2,128$2,502
Rough$984$1,461$1,745
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,425$2,376$2,856
Clean$1,273$2,122$2,559
Average$969$1,616$1,965
Rough$665$1,109$1,370
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,044$1,827$2,224
Clean$932$1,632$1,993
Average$710$1,243$1,530
Rough$487$853$1,067
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,452$2,461$2,971
Clean$1,297$2,198$2,662
Average$988$1,674$2,043
Rough$678$1,149$1,425
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,153$1,981$2,401
Clean$1,030$1,770$2,151
Average$784$1,348$1,652
Rough$538$925$1,152
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,143$1,816$2,157
Clean$1,021$1,623$1,932
Average$777$1,235$1,483
Rough$533$848$1,035
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,667$3,228
Clean$1,392$2,382$2,892
Average$1,059$1,814$2,220
Rough$727$1,245$1,549
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,643$2,745$3,302
Clean$1,468$2,453$2,958
Average$1,117$1,867$2,271
Rough$767$1,282$1,584
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,489$2,959
Clean$1,388$2,224$2,651
Average$1,057$1,693$2,035
Rough$725$1,162$1,420
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,788$3,364
Clean$1,473$2,491$3,014
Average$1,122$1,896$2,314
Rough$770$1,302$1,614
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,633$3,187
Clean$1,374$2,353$2,856
Average$1,046$1,791$2,192
Rough$718$1,230$1,529
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,525$3,040
Clean$1,347$2,256$2,723
Average$1,025$1,717$2,091
Rough$704$1,179$1,458
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,644$2,772$3,343
Clean$1,469$2,477$2,995
Average$1,118$1,886$2,299
Rough$767$1,295$1,604
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,336$2,361$2,883
Clean$1,194$2,110$2,583
Average$909$1,606$1,983
Rough$624$1,103$1,383
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,666$2,857$3,461
Clean$1,488$2,553$3,101
Average$1,133$1,943$2,381
Rough$778$1,334$1,660
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,679$2,743$3,279
Clean$1,500$2,450$2,938
Average$1,142$1,866$2,255
Rough$784$1,281$1,573
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,429$2,342$2,803
Clean$1,277$2,092$2,511
Average$972$1,593$1,928
Rough$667$1,094$1,344
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,730$2,768$3,292
Clean$1,546$2,473$2,949
Average$1,177$1,883$2,264
Rough$808$1,293$1,579
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,475$2,882
Clean$1,485$2,211$2,582
Average$1,130$1,683$1,982
Rough$776$1,156$1,382
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$3,048$3,684
Clean$1,600$2,723$3,301
Average$1,218$2,073$2,534
Rough$836$1,423$1,767
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,665$3,228
Clean$1,390$2,381$2,892
Average$1,058$1,813$2,220
Rough$726$1,245$1,549
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$3,116$3,750
Clean$1,663$2,784$3,360
Average$1,266$2,120$2,580
Rough$869$1,455$1,799
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,859$2,262
Clean$950$1,661$2,027
Average$723$1,264$1,556
Rough$496$868$1,085
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,770 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $538 to $2,401, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.