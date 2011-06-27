Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,172
|$1,506
|Clean
|$462
|$1,046
|$1,348
|Average
|$350
|$793
|$1,032
|Rough
|$238
|$540
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$694
|$1,234
|$1,506
|Clean
|$619
|$1,101
|$1,348
|Average
|$470
|$835
|$1,032
|Rough
|$320
|$569
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716