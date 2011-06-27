2019 Subaru Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Crosstrek Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,377*
Total Cash Price
$25,996
Crosstrek SUV
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,716*
Total Cash Price
$25,496
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,285*
Total Cash Price
$34,245
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,608*
Total Cash Price
$35,244
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,616*
Total Cash Price
$34,494
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,055*
Total Cash Price
$24,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$867
|$898
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$441
|$869
|$557
|$2,631
|$1,118
|$5,617
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,398
|$1,124
|$833
|$520
|$188
|$4,063
|Depreciation
|$4,076
|$1,990
|$1,882
|$2,208
|$2,090
|$12,246
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,923
|$6,009
|$5,501
|$7,843
|$6,102
|$34,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$4,114
|Maintenance
|$432
|$853
|$547
|$2,581
|$1,097
|$5,509
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,233
|Financing
|$1,371
|$1,103
|$817
|$510
|$185
|$3,985
|Depreciation
|$3,997
|$1,951
|$1,846
|$2,165
|$2,050
|$12,011
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,752
|$5,894
|$5,395
|$7,692
|$5,984
|$33,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,182
|$5,525
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,145
|$734
|$3,466
|$1,473
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,432
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,841
|$1,481
|$1,097
|$685
|$248
|$5,353
|Depreciation
|$5,369
|$2,621
|$2,480
|$2,909
|$2,754
|$16,132
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,755
|$7,916
|$7,246
|$10,331
|$8,038
|$45,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$598
|$1,179
|$756
|$3,567
|$1,516
|$7,615
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,895
|$1,524
|$1,129
|$705
|$255
|$5,509
|Depreciation
|$5,526
|$2,697
|$2,552
|$2,993
|$2,834
|$16,603
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,098
|$8,147
|$7,457
|$10,633
|$8,272
|$46,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$5,566
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,154
|$740
|$3,491
|$1,483
|$7,453
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,442
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,668
|Financing
|$1,855
|$1,492
|$1,105
|$690
|$250
|$5,392
|Depreciation
|$5,408
|$2,640
|$2,498
|$2,930
|$2,774
|$16,249
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,840
|$7,974
|$7,299
|$10,407
|$8,096
|$45,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Crosstrek SUV 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$4,033
|Maintenance
|$424
|$836
|$536
|$2,530
|$1,075
|$5,401
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,209
|Financing
|$1,344
|$1,081
|$801
|$500
|$181
|$3,907
|Depreciation
|$3,919
|$1,913
|$1,810
|$2,123
|$2,010
|$11,775
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,580
|$5,778
|$5,289
|$7,541
|$5,867
|$33,055
Learn about the 2019 Crosstrek
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
