Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Consumer Reviews

I have owned several Subarus and love the overall quality and drivability. My last one was an Impreza and I traded it in on the CrossTrek. The Impreza was great but the CrossTrek is better. Terrific all wheel drive and road clearance, nimble driver, the new safety features, especially the warning system for lane changing works really well and addresses shortcomings of the Impreza related to visibility. The tie-downs in the storage area are a nice touch, as I carry lots of freight, and getting in and out is much easier due to the height. The only aspect that is truly mediocre is the sound system and phone connection. The software is klutzy with lots of little delays and the best system for phone linkage with an iPhone, called CarPlay, is not available. I just used a new GMC truck with CarPlay, and it was a delight compared with the CrossTrek. Oc course, the sound/phone system is a lot better than it was last year in the Impreza, but its still second class. I don't understand why Subaru does not fix this ongoing problem. You talk to people at Subaru and they are in total denial that it is a problem. Clearly they don't try any of the competition or they are afraid to pass the word upstairs as they don't tolerate negative feedback very well. Also, why they bury the USB socket in the bottom of the bin between the seats is beyond me. Please put in on the lower dash where it is easily accessible.

Criticisms of this car I've read about are: noisy ride, CVT noise, poor acceleration. I must disagree. We enjoyed our 2014 Forester, but disliked the infotainment/navigation system and the noisy, rough ride at highway speeds. We traded for the 2016 Crosstrek because it offers great ground clearance, because it drives more like a car than a taller SUV, resale value is superb and the exterior design is just cool--nothing like most boxier competitors. Comparing it to our 2014 Forester, Honda HRV and a few other small/compact/subcompact SUV's, the Crosstrek is far better. Price points for various trim levels are excellent. The ride both in town and on the highway is smooth, the interior is quiet (apparently Subaru made major improvement in NVH recently), the seats are extremely comfortable (even though no power seats or lumbar support are offered,) entry and exit are great with a high hip point, visibility is excellent and it's a nimble car to drive around town. We don't notice any CVT noise. Acceleration is smooth and non-eventful. Yes, more power would be nice, but we in no way feel challenged for lack of power--except occasionally when trying to pass in fast moving highway traffic. Most important is the Eyesight system. This has been upgraded since our 2014 Forester and each and every feature makes me wonder how anyone can live without it. The interior is not plush, but it beats the competition, ergonomics are excellent, and storage space in the back with seats up or down is more than competitive in its class. My only complaint so far is that the power steering feels very light and over boosted at all speed levels. Also I wish Subaru would make navigation an option on the Premium edition as it does with Eyesight. In short, with just a few quibbles, the Crosstrek is just the right size, looks great, drives well, provides a comfortable ride, it's versatile and Subaru's legendary quality and retained value sealed the deal for us.

*four year update* Four year's into owning this car and it has been a wonderful car to drive, every day. Still no mechanical problems to report. Everything still operates perfectly. Paint still looks good, interior looks great. No complaints. I still believe the lack of engine power complaints are bunk unless you are expecting it to be a pickup truck. That is foolishness of course. The crosstrek is a nimble, able and stalwart companion on dirt trails, smooth suburban roads and inner city streets. Great buy. *original post*The cons pointed out by edmunds above are not accurate and it's not even clear which vehicles have been compared to the Crosstrek. In the mini utility class of vehicles that get decent fuel mileagethe crosstreks engine power is actually comparable (see the Honda HRV for example) Okay edmunds, the crosstrek is underpowered if you're comparing it to say the jeep renegade, but the renegade also gets far worse mpg. Next, the sound system is absolutely fine unless you want to listen to classical and hear each breath of the first violinist between measures. it's not a Harmon Khardon system but then again were aren't rating a Mercedes or BMW. Lastly, edmunds acceleration critique makes it seem like the crosstrek barely outruns Barney rubble in the flinstones car which simply isn't true. There is plenty of power as I've survived many a Los Angeles highway and dusty backroad hazards. Come on edmunds, be a little less partial next time. After 3 years of ownership update: still a wonderful car; everything above still applies!

Took a star off my overall rating for the cheap paint they use, which scratches easily and shows, especially if you have a dark color. I have some shrubs on one side of my driveway, and my other cars can brush them without a problem. No so with the Subaru. Apparently, the paint issue is a common complaint on Subaru owners forums.