2021 Subaru BRZ
Release Date
- Spring 2021
What to expect
- A completely redesigned BRZ for 2021
- More power, new look, same rear-wheel-drive fun
- Part of the second BRZ generation expected to be released for 2021
What is the BRZ?
Small, affordable and fun to drive, the 2020 Subaru BRZ is an excellent modern sports car. The BRZ is easy to drive on a daily basis, it has four seats and a respectable trunk, and it's comfortable on the highway. And when you throw it some corners, it comes alive, engaging the driver with quick, communicative steering and a light and nimble feel on the road. Unfortunately, the BRZ is also a bit underpowered. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces just 205 horsepower — just enough power to get by but not enough to excite.
Currently available in vehicles such as the Ascent, Legacy and Outback, Subaru's 2.4-liter engine (the FA24) produces 260 horsepower across the range. And if we see that engine move into the BRZ, it would mean a big power increase — even if it is reined in a bit for fuel-economy requirements.
The new BRZ could ride on three potential platforms. First, it could use a modified version of its current platform — easy, right? Second, an adapted version of the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the platform that underpins vehicles including the Crosstrek, Impreza and Outback. Third, the BRZ could use some version of Toyota's TNGA platform, which is currently used in vehicles such as the Toyota Mirai and the Lexus LC. Whatever it rides on, we expect the 2021 Subaru BRZ will remain rear-wheel-drive, and it'll retain plenty of its fun-to-drive character.
Edmunds says
Since its debut in 2013, the BRZ has been plagued by one complaint more than any other: a lack of power. While 205 horsepower is adequate, it's not a proper match for the BRZ's sporting character and sleek design. But we expect a big fix is coming for 2021 with a full redesign and a likely move to Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter engine. We don't expect full details on the BRZ to be announced until late 2020.
Check back soon for more information on the BRZ including photos, specs, and a complete first look.
