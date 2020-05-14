2021 Subaru BRZ Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/14/2020

Small, affordable and fun to drive, the 2020 Subaru BRZ is an excellent modern sports car. The BRZ is easy to drive on a daily basis, it has four seats and a respectable trunk, and it's comfortable on the highway. And when you throw it some corners, it comes alive, engaging the driver with quick, communicative steering and a light and nimble feel on the road. Unfortunately, the BRZ is also a bit underpowered. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces just 205 horsepower — just enough power to get by but not enough to excite.

Currently available in vehicles such as the Ascent, Legacy and Outback, Subaru's 2.4-liter engine (the FA24) produces 260 horsepower across the range. And if we see that engine move into the BRZ, it would mean a big power increase — even if it is reined in a bit for fuel-economy requirements.

The new BRZ could ride on three potential platforms. First, it could use a modified version of its current platform — easy, right? Second, an adapted version of the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), the platform that underpins vehicles including the Crosstrek, Impreza and Outback. Third, the BRZ could use some version of Toyota's TNGA platform, which is currently used in vehicles such as the Toyota Mirai and the Lexus LC. Whatever it rides on, we expect the 2021 Subaru BRZ will remain rear-wheel-drive, and it'll retain plenty of its fun-to-drive character.