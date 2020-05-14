  1. Home
2022 Subaru BRZ

Coming Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $31,000 (estimated)
  • Redesigned for 2022
  • New 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with more power
  • Updated interior and driver-focused technology features
  • Kicks off the second-generation BRZ
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Subaru BRZ Review
More Power, Same Lightweight Formula
Travis Langness, Reviews Editor
11/18/2020
What is the BRZ?

It would seem that our small sacrifices to the driving enthusiast gods — an o-ring here, some brake pads there — worked; the BRZ is hanging around for a second generation. This lively sport coupe, along with its Scion/Toyota 86 sibling, generated a lot of hype back when it first debuted for 2013. But the BRZ hasn't changed much since then, leaving us to wonder whether Subaru would just pull the plug entirely. Now we know Subaru is committed to keeping the BRZ going.

For 2022, the BRZ still has the same key attributes that made the original car so appealing, such as light weight, a back-to-basics rear-wheel-drive architecture, and affordable-for-the-masses pricing. But it also has some key improvements, such as a more powerful engine, freshed exterior styling and some updated tech on the inside.

What's under the BRZ's hood?

Power for the 2022 Subaru BRZ is provided by a 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (also known as a flat-4). This naturally aspirated engine puts out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That's a welcome increase of 23 horsepower and 28 lb-ft over the outgoing BRZ's 2.0-liter engine. While we wouldn't have minded if Subaru made it turbocharged, this new engine should provide more low- and mid-range torque, which was something the previous BRZ definitely lacked.

Power goes to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The automatic has a new Sport mode with automatic rev-matched downshift functionality.

The BRZ is slightly heavier with the new 2.4-liter engine, but this is still a featherweight car. According to Subaru, a manual-equipped BRZ should start with a curb weight of just 2,815 pounds. That's heavier than a Mazda Miata (around 2,350 pounds) but still way less than a four-cylinder Ford Mustang (more than 3,500 pounds).

Subaru also says that the car's center of gravity — already pretty low thanks to the engine's flat-4 layout — is even lower. That, plus a stiffer body structure, should help the car's handling precision and feel when compared to the outgoing model.

From bumper to bumper, the BRZ is now 1.2 inches longer (now 167.9 inches). The wheelbase is stretched by a nearly-imperceptible .02 inches (up to 101.4) and width stays the same at 69.9 inches.

How's the BRZ's interior?

The BRZ is still a 2+2 coupe, which means it has a pair of very small rear seats that you'll probably use 95% of the time as extra cargo storage. But there are a few new additions worth noting. The BRZ now gets a fully digital driver display, replacing analog gauges like the tachometer and speedometer.

An 8-inch infotainment screen is at the center of the show on the dashboard, using Subaru's Starlink software to control audio and smartphone functions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard. Features such as Subaru's Eyesight system (a collection of advanced driver safety aids) are now available as options. Two trim levels will be available at launch: Premium and Limited.

EdmundsEdmunds says

With the new 2.4-liter engine Subaru has addressed our biggest complaint with the outgoing BRZ: power. The sporty design and the excellent driving characteristics of the BRZ were never really done justice by the previous engine. While a spec of 228 hp wilts in the bright sunlight of today's mega-power muscle cars, it should be a proper pairing for this small and entertaining driver's car. We expect the new BRZ to be released in the fall of 2021. Check back later in 2021 as we learn more about this lightweight coupe's second generation.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Subaru BRZ.

Trending topics in reviews

