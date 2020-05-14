Power goes to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The automatic has a new Sport mode with automatic rev-matched downshift functionality.

The BRZ is slightly heavier with the new 2.4-liter engine, but this is still a featherweight car. According to Subaru, a manual-equipped BRZ should start with a curb weight of just 2,815 pounds. That's heavier than a Mazda Miata (around 2,350 pounds) but still way less than a four-cylinder Ford Mustang (more than 3,500 pounds).

Subaru also says that the car's center of gravity — already pretty low thanks to the engine's flat-4 layout — is even lower. That, plus a stiffer body structure, should help the car's handling precision and feel when compared to the outgoing model.

From bumper to bumper, the BRZ is now 1.2 inches longer (now 167.9 inches). The wheelbase is stretched by a nearly-imperceptible .02 inches (up to 101.4) and width stays the same at 69.9 inches.