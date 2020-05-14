It would seem that our small sacrifices to the driving enthusiast gods — an o-ring here, some brake pads there — worked; the BRZ is hanging around for a second generation. This lively sport coupe, along with its Scion/Toyota 86 sibling, generated a lot of hype back when it first debuted for 2013. But the BRZ hasn't changed much since then, leaving us to wonder whether Subaru would just pull the plug entirely. Now we know Subaru is committed to keeping the BRZ going.
2022 Subaru BRZ
- Redesigned for 2022
- New 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with more power
- Updated interior and driver-focused technology features
- Kicks off the second-generation BRZ
Power for the 2022 Subaru BRZ is provided by a 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine (also known as a flat-4). This naturally aspirated engine puts out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That's a welcome increase of 23 horsepower and 28 lb-ft over the outgoing BRZ's 2.0-liter engine. While we wouldn't have minded if Subaru made it turbocharged, this new engine should provide more low- and mid-range torque, which was something the previous BRZ definitely lacked.
The BRZ is still a 2+2 coupe, which means it has a pair of very small rear seats that you'll probably use 95% of the time as extra cargo storage. But there are a few new additions worth noting. The BRZ now gets a fully digital driver display, replacing analog gauges like the tachometer and speedometer.
With the new 2.4-liter engine Subaru has addressed our biggest complaint with the outgoing BRZ: power. The sporty design and the excellent driving characteristics of the BRZ were never really done justice by the previous engine. While a spec of 228 hp wilts in the bright sunlight of today's mega-power muscle cars, it should be a proper pairing for this small and entertaining driver's car. We expect the new BRZ to be released in the fall of 2021. Check back later in 2021 as we learn more about this lightweight coupe's second generation.
