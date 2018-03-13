Used 2017 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,500$1,763 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1489828 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC11H9602525
Stock: c101649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 33,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,570$1,119 Below Market
Audi Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Performance Package Popular Package #3 Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Alcantara Upholstery W/Leather Bolsters Wr Blue Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Audi Hunt Valley's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with 33,306mi. This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This 2017 Subaru BRZ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Subaru BRZ Limited. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Subaru BRZ Limited is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017SubaruBRZLimited. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Subaru BRZ plus much, much more. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Interesting features of this model are strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine Audi Hunt Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited only has 33,306mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Subaru BRZ Limited comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. In addition to being well-cared for, this Subaru BRZ has very low mileage making it a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Subaru BRZ Limited is in a league of its own Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Looking for a Subaru BRZ that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017SubaruBRZLimited. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Subaru BRZ. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. This model sets itself apart with strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine This outstanding example of a 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is offered by Audi Hunt Valley. This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Subaru BRZ was only gently owned. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru BRZ. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Subaru BRZ Limited. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. The interior of this Subaru BRZ Limited has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. The incredible 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This highly refined Subaru BRZ comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Subaru BRZ, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Strengths of this model include strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine This 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is proudly offered by Audi Hunt Valley CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subar
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XH9604533
Stock: H9604533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,290 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,442
Marion Subaru - Marion / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC15H8603196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,954 miles
$25,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC15H9602544
Stock: 19092814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,288$554 Below Market
Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, USB Interface, and much more! Vehicle Inspected. Family Owned Dealership, In Business For Over 30 Years. One of the Original INFINITI Dealers, Reach Out Directly To Our Sales Team At 770-625-8500. Odometer is 1892 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Subaru BRZ Pure Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18H8603080
Stock: RA6596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,202
AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited SUBARU CERTIFIED, 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, PREMIUM SOUND, USB PORTS, ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 152 Point Inspection * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceOdometer is 6432 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG***Subaru Certified including 100,000 mile Factory Warranty. Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 152 Point Inspection * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H8603190
Stock: SH03046T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 23,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$23,998
CarMax Augusta - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Augusta / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: GOVERNMENT USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAB10H9604588
Stock: 19045058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,688 miles
$26,998
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H9601711
Stock: 18050813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9602192
Stock: 19279122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Langhorne - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17H9600102
Stock: 19089390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,240 miles
$26,995
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
This 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is offered to you for sale by Car Revolution. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. One of the best things about this Subaru BRZ is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Interesting features of this model are strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H9604625
Stock: 102614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited33,575 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,999
Team Gillman Subaru North - Houston / Texas
LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY!!!! 2017 BRZ LIMITED!!! SUPER CLEAN!!! LIMITED PACKAGE!!! WHY TEAM GILLMAN Our award-winning, factory-trained technicians perform a meticulous 150- point reliability inspection on every vehicle backed by the Gillman Pre-Owned Promise. Your salesperson will be pleased to review the vehicle's latest service records with you. Our Lifetime Engine Warranty is in effect for as long as you own the vehicle! It's free and part of the Gillman Pre-Owned Promise. Just ask your salesperson for all the details some restrictions apply. Call now 281-784-1000!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17H8603488
Stock: S191204A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 37,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,921
Anchor Subaru - North Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17H9604411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,602
Landmark FIAT - Springfield / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAB1XH9601097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$1,758 Below Market
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
**FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery w/Leather Bolsters, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Design Front Heated Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XG9602229
Stock: 602229T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 17,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,426$961 Below Market
Asheboro Ford - Asheboro / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18J9601412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,101 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC16J9601246
Stock: 2000622268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 13,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC12J9603964
Stock: 19200454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru BRZ searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru BRZ
- 5(67%)
- 2(33%)
Related Subaru BRZ info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Legacy Missoula MT
- Used Subaru Forester Fort Collins CO
- Used Subaru Impreza Lansing MI
- Used Subaru Legacy Denver CO
- Used Subaru Ascent Overland Park KS
- Used Subaru Forester Bridgeport CT
- Used Subaru Impreza Overland Park KS
- Used Subaru Tribeca Cincinnati OH
- Used Subaru Forester Garland TX
- Used Subaru Tribeca Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Legacy 2017 Mckinney TX
- Used Subaru Impreza 2017 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Subaru WRX 2016 Harrisburg PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.