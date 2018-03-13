Used 2017 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me

80 listings
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    17,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,500

    $1,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    33,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,570

    $1,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    9,290 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,442

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    11,954 miles

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    23,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,288

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    23,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,202

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Premium

    23,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    27,688 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    40,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    46,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    32,240 miles

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    certified

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    33,575 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    37,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,921

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Premium

    27,397 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,602

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $1,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    17,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,426

    $961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,101 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details

Ignore the haters
Michael G,03/13/2018
Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This is a really good car. I traded my 2014 genesis coupe 2.0t r-spec in for this car. 2017 limited with the performance package. Pros: amazing handling, great looks, LED headlights give you great visibility at night, performance package, manual is amazing and easy to use Cons: ride is not the greatest over rough pavement, sounds like a tractor at low rpms (its weird) Buy this car if you want a fun car that takes corners like almost nothing else in its price range. The performance package makes it even more capable. With the cons i would add something like “small back seat” but this a sports car (a very small one at that) so go look at an accord coupe, challenger or the new civic si coupe if you want better back seat space.
