2022 Subaru BRZ Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 BRZ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #1 +$1,049
Popular Package #2 +$947
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners +$65
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$355
Footwell Illumination Kit +$210
Sunshade +$80
Exterior Graphics Kit - Side +$250
LED Upgrade - Dome Light +$68
Cargo Net +$90
Cargo Tray +$120
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$129
Door Edge Guards - Ignition Red +$105
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$105
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$105
Door Scuff Protector +$105
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue +$105
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$105
Vortex Generator +$130
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$258
Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl +$105
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray +$105
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,815 lbs.
EPA interior volume83.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height51.6 in.
Length167.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.9 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Sapphire Bllue
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ignition Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
215/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
