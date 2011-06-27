Used 2016 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me
- $17,000Great Deal | $1,758 below market
2016 Subaru BRZ LimitedNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
**FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery w/Leather Bolsters, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Design Front Heated Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XG9602229
Stock: 602229T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $18,290
2016 Subaru BRZ Limited37,524 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Nicely optioned LIMITED pkg * Back up camera * Bluetooth * Factory rear spoiler * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners * Please note, some non accident damage was reported to Carfax back in 2017 - third party inspections are welcome!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17G8603635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$21,490
2016 Subaru BRZ Limited49,106 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Dark Gray Metallic 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited **LIMITED**, **6-SPEED MANUAL**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **POPULAR PACKAGE 3**, **AFTERMARKET TURBO SYSTEM**, **AFTERMARKET EXHAUST SYSTEM**, **COILOVER SUSPENSION**, **BLACK ALCANTARA W/ LEATHER BOLSTERS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **VSC SPORT**, **TOUCHSCREEN**, **DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **HOMELINK**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PRIVACY GLASS**, **WIND DEFLECTORS**, **SPOILER**, **USB/AUX INPUT**, **BOOST/OIL TEMP GUAGE**, 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adapter Plate, Alcantara Upholstery w/Leather Bolsters, Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass & Homelink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Trim - Chrome, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Interior Illumination Kit-Blue, Popular Package #3, Power door mirrors, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC10G9603213
Stock: 603213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- New Listing$20,990Fair Deal
2016 Subaru BRZ Limited39,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
WHY NOT HAVE SOME FUN!! 2016 BRZ 2.0 Limited Stick Shift!! CARFAX One-Owner! Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Crystal Black Silica 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited RWD Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual 2.0L!! Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2' Multimedia System with Bluetooth Wireless!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)! Performance Design Front Heated Bucket Seats, Alcantara Upholstery w/Leather Bolsters,! Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control and a Exterior Parking Camera Rear! Front fog lights and High-Intensity Discharge Headlights!! Power windows,Remote Keyless Entry,Spoiler and More!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17G9604830
Stock: F20530A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $17,499Great Deal | $910 below market
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited58,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC13F9605973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,500Good Deal | $1,763 below market
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited17,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC11H9602525
Stock: c101649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $22,570Good Deal | $1,119 below market
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited33,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Performance Package Popular Package #3 Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Alcantara Upholstery W/Leather Bolsters Wr Blue Pearl This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This 2017 Subaru BRZ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Subaru BRZ Limited. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Subaru BRZ Limited is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017SubaruBRZLimited. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Subaru BRZ plus much, much more. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Interesting features of this model are strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine Audi Hunt Valley is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited only has 33,306mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This well-maintained Subaru BRZ Limited comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. In addition to being well-cared for, this Subaru BRZ has very low mileage making it a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Subaru BRZ Limited is in a league of its own Get a complete and detailed history at no charge on this wonderfully maintained pre-owned vehicle. Looking for a Subaru BRZ that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017SubaruBRZLimited. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Subaru BRZ. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. This model sets itself apart with strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine This outstanding example of a 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is offered by Audi Hunt Valley. This Subaru includes: BLACK, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY W/LEATHER BOLSTERS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WR BLUE PEARL PERFORMANCE PACKAGE Temporary Spare Tire 4-Wheel Disc Brakes *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Subaru BRZ was only gently owned. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru BRZ. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Subaru BRZ Limited. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. The interior of this Subaru BRZ Limited has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. The incredible 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This highly refined Subaru BRZ comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Subaru BRZ, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2017 Subaru BRZ: The Subaru BRZ was designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,495, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Strengths of this model include strong feature set, quick, responsive steering, navigation is standard, Superb, balanced handling, classic sports-car look and feel, and rev-happy engine This 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited is proudly offered by Audi Hunt Valley CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subar
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XH9604533
Stock: H9604533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $15,991Good Deal
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited87,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
This 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited is offered to you for sale by Central Houston Nissan. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Subaru BRZ. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Subaru BRZ Limited. More information about the 2015 Subaru BRZ: The BRZ was entirely new, designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,695, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. Strengths of this model include strong feature set, classic sports-car look and feel, navigation is standard, rev-happy engine, quick, responsive steering, and Superb, balanced handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC16F9601951
Stock: KBB91
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $25,442Fair Deal
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited9,290 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marion Subaru - Marion / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC15H8603196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,998
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited11,954 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC15H9602544
Stock: 19092814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,288Good Deal | $554 below market
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited23,180 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roswell INFINITI of North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, USB Interface, and much more! Vehicle Inspected. Odometer is 1892 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Subaru BRZ Pure Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18H8603080
Stock: RA6596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,202
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited23,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited SUBARU CERTIFIED, 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, PREMIUM SOUND, USB PORTS, ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Alloy wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2" Multimedia System.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 6432 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H8603190
Stock: SH03046T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $24,995
2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue9,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **BRZ SERIES.BLUE**2.0 H4 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**LEATHER/ALCANTARA**DUAL ZONE A/C**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery w/Blue Leather Bolsters, AM/FM radio, BRZ Series Blue, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM HD Navigation w/Single Disc CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J STI Brand Black Alloy. 2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue RWD Sport Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14F9601186
Stock: 31640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $23,998
2017 Subaru BRZ Premium23,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Augusta - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Augusta / Georgia
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: GOVERNMENT USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Premium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAB10H9604588
Stock: 19045058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$26,998
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited27,688 milesDelivery available*
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC14H9601711
Stock: 18050813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,998Fair Deal
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited46,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Navigation System Popular Package #1A Black Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Base Model Black; Alcantara Upholstery W/Leather Bolsters Crystal White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Subaru BRZ? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Subaru BRZ Limited is the one! More information about the 2015 Subaru BRZ: The BRZ was entirely new, designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,695, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. This model sets itself apart with strong feature set, classic sports-car look and feel, navigation is standard, rev-happy engine, quick, responsive steering, and Superb, balanced handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC17F9603630
Stock: F9603630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $20,877
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited35,406 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Grays Harbor - Aberdeen / Washington
125 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, DEALER SERVICED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FRESH OIL CHANGE. 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited RWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic Ice Silver Metallic25/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC18F8605974
Stock: 12111A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $19,995
2015 Subaru BRZ Limited23,319 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Subaru at Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
Limited trim. LOW MILES - 23,318! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZCAC1XF8604339
Stock: U8604339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020