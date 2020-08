Close

MDK International - Burbank / California

by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Nicely optioned LIMITED pkg * Back up camera * Bluetooth * Factory rear spoiler * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners * Please note, some non accident damage was reported to Carfax back in 2017 - third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZCAC17G8603635

Certified Pre-Owned: No