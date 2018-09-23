Used 2018 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
BRZ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    17,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,426

    $961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,101 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    15,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    19,360 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    26,690 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,812 miles

    $26,992

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ tS in White
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ tS

    17,134 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,500

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ tS in Black
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ tS

    31,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,495

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ Limited

    16,851 miles

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru BRZ tS in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru BRZ tS

    21,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,742

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    17,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,500

    $1,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    33,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,570

    $1,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Subaru BRZ Limited

    7,729 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    9,290 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,442

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Subaru BRZ Premium

    8,857 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    11,954 miles

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Subaru BRZ Limited

    23,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,288

    $554 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru BRZ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru BRZ
  4. Used 2018 Subaru BRZ

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru BRZ

Read recent reviews for the Subaru BRZ
Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
Finally get my BRZ
Frogman_Z,09/23/2018
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
though MT might be the top option in your head, give AT a chance. After test drive of both, I get the AT BRZ, mainly because of LA's traffic. Lol
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
BRZ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru BRZ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.