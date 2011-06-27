Estimated values
1997 Dodge Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,359
|$1,766
|Clean
|$526
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,155
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$748
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,650
|$2,188
|Clean
|$568
|$1,458
|$1,936
|Average
|$416
|$1,075
|$1,431
|Rough
|$263
|$691
|$926