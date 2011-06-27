Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,268
|$1,511
|Clean
|$700
|$1,132
|$1,352
|Average
|$530
|$858
|$1,035
|Rough
|$361
|$584
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,268
|$1,511
|Clean
|$700
|$1,132
|$1,352
|Average
|$530
|$858
|$1,035
|Rough
|$361
|$584
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,268
|$1,511
|Clean
|$700
|$1,132
|$1,352
|Average
|$530
|$858
|$1,035
|Rough
|$361
|$584
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718
Estimated values
1991 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,173
|$1,511
|Clean
|$455
|$1,046
|$1,352
|Average
|$345
|$793
|$1,035
|Rough
|$235
|$540
|$718