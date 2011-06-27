  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2018 smart fortwo
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 smart fortwo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • A short wheelbase and narrow width make the Fortwo easy to park
  • Acceleration is quick and immediate at low speeds
  • Boasts a fun and distinctive interior design
  • Using a smartphone as the primary infotainment screen is innovative
  • Uncomfortable ride quality on rough roads and over bumps
  • Pitiful range makes it nearly impossible to use for long trips
  • Large rear blind spots, especially with the convertible
  • Interior materials quality is pretty poor
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
smart fortwo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$9,946 - $11,332
Used fortwo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which fortwo does Edmunds recommend?

The price of the 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric is remarkably high given its shortcomings in utility, comfort, build quality and electric range. So keeping the cash outlay low by getting the base Pure model seems like a good idea. But in the grand scheme of things, it really doesn't cost much more to upgrade to the top Prime trim. Doing so gets you leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and more. Look to also get the center armrest and JBL sound system, which is a big improvement over the standard two speakers.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With a tiny passenger compartment, limited cargo room and underwhelming performance, the Smart Fortwo is never going to be a mainstream vehicle. But considering it can fit into almost any parking space and turn on a dime, it undoubtedly has niche appeal for consumers living in dense urban areas. Well, now that niche is even smaller. Smart has discontinued the gasoline-powered model from the current lineup, leaving only the Fortwo Electric Drive version.

On the upside, we think the Electric offers the better driving of the two. It doesn't have the gas model's rough-shifting transmission, and it benefits from the electric motor's instant torque and smooth acceleration. However, the Electric is more expensive than the old gas model, and its maximum range of 58 miles is considerably less than any other EV's.

All of this piles on to the Fortwo's existing problems such as a punishing ride and a low-rent cabin. We strongly recommend checking out other EVs in this price bracket for their better range, greater utility and higher emphasis on passenger comfort.

2018 smart fortwo models

The 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric is a pint-size city car with seating for two (get it?) and a surprising amount of passenger space inside. The Fortwo Coupe is sold in three trims — Pure, Passion and Prime — while the Fortwo Cabrio (convertible) is available in Passion and Prime levels. There isn't a huge price differential between the trims, but the starting MSRP for this stylish two-door EV is quite high. As with many cars produced by parent company Mercedes-Benz, there are a number of available features packages and stand-alone options.

The Fortwo Electric's 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and 60-kW motor (80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque) drive the rear wheels directly. The EPA estimates that the Smart Fortwo Electric can travel up to 58 miles before it runs out of juice and takes three hours to charge an empty battery using a 240-volt power supply.

The Fortwo Coupe's base Pure trim includes 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, power windows, a rearview camera, a driver information display, cloth upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary input and a USB port.

Also standard is the ability for iOS and select Android smartphone users to download a free Cross Connect app that controls phone, audio, internet streaming radio, vehicle information and a navigation system.

The Passion trim adds alloy wheels, heated and power-adjustable mirrors, contrasting interior upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, an additional storage compartment in the center console, and a retractable cargo cover.

The Prime further dresses up the Smart with foglights, cornering lights, a panoramic glass roof, automatic headlights and wipers, leather upholstery, heated seats and interior ambient lighting.

Several options packages are available for the Smart Fortwo Electric. The Cold Weather package adds heated seats and additional cabin insulation, and the new Sport package (Passion and Prime only) dresses up the Fortwo with 16-inch alloy wheels and stainless steel pedals. The 10th Anniversary Edition pack is similar to the Sport, but the wheels are of a different design and certain exterior elements are painted blue. There's also the Smart Media System bundle, which combines a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and Android Auto functionality. It can be ordered with or without a six-speaker JBL audio system.

Individual options include rear parking sensors, a forward collision warning system, imitation leather (premium vinyl) upholstery, a center armrest, and a phone cradle that positions your smartphone in the middle of the dash so it can function as a touchscreen controller.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Prime, as well as the full rating of the gasoline-powered 2016 Smart Fortwo Proxy (turbo 0.9L inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD), which is no longer available.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Smart Fortwo lineup has received some revisions, including the deletion of the gasoline-powered Fortwo model starting this year. Our findings from the gas-powered version carry over to the EV model, as well.

Driving

Driving a tiny and lightweight car is intrinsically fun. The Fortwo also benefits from the electric motor's instant torque, and it feels quite peppy when you first start to accelerate. But it runs out of steam past about 40 mph. Handling abilities are low.

Comfort

You might assume the Fortwo gets dinged on comfort due to its smallness, but size doesn't factor in here. Seat comfort is compromised for aesthetics, and the suspension is much too stiff to provide any peace over rough city roads.

Seat comfort

The cushions offer decent padding but have minimal lateral and lumbar support.

Ride comfort

With an extra-short wheelbase, large road bumps are an adventure. Hit them with some speed, and you'd leave your seat if you weren't strapped to it. The ride is continuously busy because of the stiff suspension tuning.

Noise & vibration

Levels of road and tire noise are mostly quelled, but the Fortwo's flat front nose pushes air like a mini bulldozer, which makes it sound windy outside at all times. In the cabriolet, noise is even more apparent.

Interior

Some cost-saving measures, such as the nonadjustable cupholders molded into the hard plastic center console, are laughably obvious. But there are some redeeming qualities to the Fortwo's interior, such as generous passenger leg- and headroom and a cabin design that looks modern and fun.

Ease of use

The stereo is basic but easy to use. The climate controls are also straightforward and are done up in a creative and stylish fashion. Simple does work.

Getting in/getting out

Wide door openings and a low step-in make this tiny car surprisingly easy to get into. However, the doors are long, which might hamper your ability to easily open them in tighter parking spaces.

Roominess

The Fortwo creates a mirage of roominess inside. The steering column doesn't telescope, but the high roof and useful amount of seat travel mean 6-foot-tall drivers will fit relatively comfortably. But when another 6-footer climbs into the passenger seat, you realize how narrow the car really is.

Visibility

The thin front roof pillars and a big windshield provide good forward visibility, but the rearview mirror is narrow and thick rear roof pillars create big blind spots. The Cabrio's tiny rear window makes it even harder to see out back — good thing a rearview camera is standard for 2018.

Quality

With the exception of the seats and headliner, not one surface in the cabin is soft to the touch. A chic and trendy-looking interior design makes the hard plastic appear less cheap, but it's hard to pick out anything of real quality in this cabin.

Convertible top

The convertible top opens or closes in about 12 seconds (with two pushes of a button). Two roof pillars then manually unlatch and stow away in the trunk. It's a bit of a process to get into full top-down mode, but few of the Smart's competitors can even pull off that trick.

Utility

You don't buy a Smart expecting much in the way of storage solutions, but the Fortwo does the best with what it's got. The pull-out drawer from the center console is clever, as are the storage nets behind the seats. The bottom edge of the soft top folds up to increase the cargo opening.

Small-item storage

There are two small central cupholders and a decent-size holder in each door. There's a net behind the seats that will carry light items just fine. A small tray slides out from the central console on the passenger side, which is good for keys, coins and other small things.

Cargo space

The passenger seat cleverly folds flat for longer cargo items, but 9.2 cubic feet of trunk space is nothing special. The Cabrio's cargo area measures 8.9 cubic feet, decreasing to 6.7 cubes when the top is rolled down. Only small convertible sports cars offer less.

Technology

The free Cross Connect app that turns your phone into an audio and navigation controller is an innovative way to integrate touchscreen controls with the basic radio setup. The 7-inch touchscreen is a worthy upgrade.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 smart fortwo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
124 city / 94 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
31
EPA Electricity Range
58 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
3.0 hr.
MPGe
124 city / 94 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
31
EPA Electricity Range
58 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
3.0 hr.
MPGe
124 city / 94 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
31
EPA Electricity Range
58 mi.
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
3.0 hr.
See all Used 2018 smart fortwo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the fortwo models:

Proximity Warning Function
Helps avoid collisions by alerting the driver if the Fortwo is approaching the car in front too quickly.
Rear Park Assist
Uses sensors in the rear bumper to alert the driver when the Fortwo approaches an object while backing up.
Crosswind Assist
Detects if the Fortwo is being pushed around in its lane by strong crosswinds and applies brakes to keep it straight.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 smart fortwo

Used 2018 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2018 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible. Available styles include electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD), electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD), and electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 smart fortwo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 smart fortwos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 smart fortwo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 smart fortwo.

Can't find a used 2018 smart fortwos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used smart fortwo for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,971.

Find a used smart for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart fortwo for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,426.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,673.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 smart fortwo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out smart lease specials
Check out smart fortwo lease specials

Related Used 2018 smart fortwo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles