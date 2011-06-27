Used 2009 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Seats hurt lower back
The car is great over all. but ...... - major problem is the front seats hurt my lower back after 30 min or more drives. the lower back support has a hard bar that hurts. like a fold out couch sofa that has a bar going through the cushion in the middle. The lower cushion is not big enough and leaves my legs hanging. No adjustment for leg height. I am 5'9'' and 170 lbs girls may not have this problem. i just replaced the seats yesterday with$500 TC seats set - fast for economy car. - i get 26 city and 32 hwy, i drive a little fast - great quality, just the sun visor has a line looks unfinished - Great look inside and out. - small like a SUV that was shrunk down. - cargo good
Great replacement for 14 mpg Jeep
Purchased this vehicle during "Cash for Clunkers" (Thank you to all tax payers). Inside space is excellent; I am 6'1" and my head does not hit the roof > amazing. Got the Release 2 model in Wasabi Green > nice. Radio w/GPS, accent lights are main adds. I get about 36 mpg at 70 mph most times. Looked at Honda Fit; decided not be yet another Honda sheep.
Xd save me lots of $$$
Tottally worth the money!!! I have the 2009 model, I drove to Kingsport TN from Hudson, NC...all mountain terrain and still got a whopping 33 mpg...I do have the 5speed though. I loved the way it drives and that it fills up for 40.00. I would drive my scion anywhere short distance or long distance.
It's ok.
I really like all of the XD's features. The IPOD connection, steering wheel controls, and mpg calculator. I love the styling of the car. The downsides: I seem to be too tall for the car. I am 5'9, and my knees touch the bottom of the steering column. I try to get comfortable since I am driving 200 miles each day...but I just can't. I installed an aftermarket armrest...but it's just not the same. The seats are not as comfortable as you would like, and they force you to sit up, and do not hug you like many cars.
Air Conditioner Drains into Vehicle
The vehicle is made w/o a filter and debris clogged my air conditioner drain twice. $600 later times 2, I'm getting rid of it. I don't care to have the condensation from the air conditioner draining on my feet!
