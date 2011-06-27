  1. Home
2009 Scion xD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy, nice highway manners for a small car, Scion's dealer-installed customizing features.
  • Comparatively small cargo space, short on front legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylized exterior and an impressive features list should attract buyers to the 2009 Scion xD, but some competing models offer more utility and fun.

Vehicle overview

All three cars in the Scion lineup are sort of deceptive. From a distance, each seems like nothing more than an economy car with a little added exterior style. But look a little closer and it quickly becomes clear that each Scion is surprisingly comfortable, with a nicely assembled interior plus lots of standard and optional equipment.

The 2009 Scion xD is the perfect poster child for the whole lineup, as it's both inexpensive and reasonably refined. This subcompact hatchback distinguishes itself with a lengthy list of standard equipment and dealer-installed extras -- especially the audio options, proving Scion totally understands its customers.

While other automakers have made only auxiliary input jacks standard equipment, Scion has gone one step further with a regular aux jack and a dedicated iPod port that provides power and stereo head unit control. The xD is also one of the least expensive vehicles to currently offer an integrated navigation system.

As expected, the Scion xD delivers good fuel economy but still has adequate power. Even on the highway, the four-cylinder engine isn't excessively rev-happy. If you're about 6 feet tall or more, you might find the xD's interior a little cozy. Lack of legroom is the main problem, but the car can feel narrow, too.

Scion vehicles, with their gen-Y styling, are clearly aimed at younger buyers. However, you'll frequently find retirees driving Scions, as their value is undeniable -- the secret that they are basically low-priced Toyotas is out. Depending on use and personal preference, however, there are a few economy cars that come off a little better than the 2009 Scion xD. Nissan's Versa is roomier inside, the Honda Fit is a better all-around package and the often-overlooked Hyundai Accent has been a longtime favorite of ours.

On the other hand, the xD is a much better car than the Toyota Yaris, even though both cars are built by the same company. Ultimately, the Scion xD is a very good commuter car or first car. It's not the best economy car out there, but it's far from the worst. Anyone looking for an inexpensive, reliable and slightly sassy small car should add the Scion xD to their short list.

2009 Scion xD models

The 2009 Scion xD is a four-door subcompact hatchback available in one trim level. Standard equipment is plentiful and includes 16-inch steel wheels with a choice of three covers, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker Pioneer stereo with single-CD/MP3 player. The stereo also has an auxiliary MP3 jack and a dedicated iPod port that allows one to control iPod playback through the head unit controls.

Naturally, as a Scion, the xD is available with a long list of dealer-installed extras for those who want to personalize their car. These include multiple alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, LED taillights, a silver-leather-wrapped steering wheel, a variety of shift knobs, a security system and interior mood lighting in a choice of four colors. An optional premium audio system has a more user-friendly control interface that allows for downloading of images and video onto the head unit display. Other options include TRD performance parts, a choice of satellite radio providers and a touchscreen navigation system.

2009 Highlights

All-new last year, the Scion xD carries on unchanged for 2009.

Performance & mpg

Motivated by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 128 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, the xD has adequate output for its class. Estimated fuel economy is a competitive 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with the five-speed manual and 26/32/28 mpg with the four-speed automatic. In our testing, an xD with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds.

Safety

The 2009 Scion xD comes loaded with an impressive array of standard safety features including antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. Stability control is optional. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the xD received an "Acceptable" rating (the second-highest score) for its protection of occupants in frontal-offset collisions. In IIHS side-impact tests, the xD received a top rating of "Good."

Driving

The 2009 Scion xD is hardly a hot hatch in looks or performance, but its comfortable ride, solid feel and reassuring stability control make it a good choice for those who don't put a premium on driving fun. The xD's electric steering feels extremely artificial at lower speeds, but it does weight up nicely and offers decent feel at higher speeds.

Interior

The xD sports a functional, well-built and intentionally stylish interior design. Unlike those in the Scion xB, the xD's gauges are where they belong -- in front of the driver instead of in the dash center -- but the speedometer and tachometer are placed in the same circular pod and run toward each other. Imagine a clock where the minute and hour hands move in opposite directions. The tach in particular is hard to read. Being different can be great, and we get that it's Scion's "thing" but we'd rather it leave the gauges alone. Thankfully, other controls are a model of simplicity.

The optional navigation system makes audio control even simpler (and safer) by utilizing the touchscreen to create crystal-clear functions that mirror those on the iPod itself. The standard speakers aren't fantastic and curiously are not as good as the speakers that came in the original xA, but Scion makes it simple to take them out and replace them with aftermarket units if you want something better.

The xD's seating is upright, but taller drivers will likely find it lacking legroom. Plus, the steering column adjusts only for rake, and when released, drops to its bottom-most position like an anchor. Headroom is quite good, though, and two rear passengers should find plenty of space with a seatback that reclines. Although not as voluminous as other compact hatches, the xD provides enough cargo room (35.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded) for the active lifestyles Scion envisions its customers leading.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Scion xD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Seats hurt lower back
chadsurfer8,07/12/2012
The car is great over all. but ...... - major problem is the front seats hurt my lower back after 30 min or more drives. the lower back support has a hard bar that hurts. like a fold out couch sofa that has a bar going through the cushion in the middle. The lower cushion is not big enough and leaves my legs hanging. No adjustment for leg height. I am 5'9'' and 170 lbs girls may not have this problem. i just replaced the seats yesterday with$500 TC seats set - fast for economy car. - i get 26 city and 32 hwy, i drive a little fast - great quality, just the sun visor has a line looks unfinished - Great look inside and out. - small like a SUV that was shrunk down. - cargo good
Great replacement for 14 mpg Jeep
Lancoman,12/28/2009
Purchased this vehicle during "Cash for Clunkers" (Thank you to all tax payers). Inside space is excellent; I am 6'1" and my head does not hit the roof > amazing. Got the Release 2 model in Wasabi Green > nice. Radio w/GPS, accent lights are main adds. I get about 36 mpg at 70 mph most times. Looked at Honda Fit; decided not be yet another Honda sheep.
Xd save me lots of $$$
kmpennington,11/15/2011
Tottally worth the money!!! I have the 2009 model, I drove to Kingsport TN from Hudson, NC...all mountain terrain and still got a whopping 33 mpg...I do have the 5speed though. I loved the way it drives and that it fills up for 40.00. I would drive my scion anywhere short distance or long distance.
It's ok.
Communter!,11/03/2009
I really like all of the XD's features. The IPOD connection, steering wheel controls, and mpg calculator. I love the styling of the car. The downsides: I seem to be too tall for the car. I am 5'9, and my knees touch the bottom of the steering column. I try to get comfortable since I am driving 200 miles each day...but I just can't. I installed an aftermarket armrest...but it's just not the same. The seats are not as comfortable as you would like, and they force you to sit up, and do not hug you like many cars.
See all 57 reviews of the 2009 Scion xD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Scion xD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2009 Scion xD

Used 2009 Scion xD Overview

The Used 2009 Scion xD is offered in the following submodels: xD Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Scion xD?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Scion xD trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Scion xD Base is priced between $3,950 and$5,990 with odometer readings between 110804 and171428 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Scion xDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Scion xD for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2009 xDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,950 and mileage as low as 110804 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Scion xD.

Can't find a used 2009 Scion xDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion xD for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,364.

Find a used Scion for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,355.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion xD for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,954.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,068.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Scion xD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

