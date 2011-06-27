Used 2009 Scion xD for Sale Near Me
- $5,990Great Deal | $1,425 below market
2009 Scion xD Base99,919 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boulevard Motor Mart - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10459J050236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,471Good Deal | $904 below market
2009 Scion xD Base117,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10429J033488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,599
2009 Scion xD Base126,438 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10459J044212
Stock: 18245841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Fair Deal
2009 Scion xD Base128,640 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - mast|Auxiliary audio input - iPod/iPhone jack|Digital Sound Processing|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Pioneer|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM ready|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 160|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 10.8|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake type - drum|Cruise control|Cupholders - front|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry|One-touch windows - 1|Power steering|Reading lights - front|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Storage - in dash in floor|Vanity mirrors - dual|Rear door type - liftgate|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-functional information center|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - tire fill alert|Headlights - halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Active head restraints - dual front|Child seat anchors - Array LATCH system|First aid kit|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Front headrests - 2|Front seat type - sport bucket|Rear headrests - 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|Power door locks|Steering ratio - 14.8|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.6|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 25 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10449J046971
Stock: 9J046971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $8,893Fair Deal
2009 Scion xD Base56,814 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! ONLY 56,000 MILES - VERSATILE HATCHBACK - GREAT FUEL MILEAGE with a hard to find manual transmission for you shifting aficionados! ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Manual Transmission, Overhead Airbags, Pioneer Sound System, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10419J036205
Stock: 13065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- New Listing$6,695
2009 Scion xD Base135,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: This vehicle has passed a Safety Inspection and is sold AS IS with No Warranty. XD trim BLACK SAND PEARL exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior. CARFAX 1-Owner Extra Clean. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Sedan Under $15 000 iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player Premium Sound System Edmunds.com explains The xD's interior is at once functional and stylish.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with the Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable discounts at participating Holiday Station stores including 10 cents off a gallon $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages. As much as we like satisfying customers we like keeping them even more. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says One clear edge the xD enjoys over the Yaris is a relatively inspired dash design and gauge placement: Whereas the Yaris has maddening center-mounted gauges the xD's are behind the steering wheel where they belong. The xD also has a larger 1.8-liter engine that provides decent acceleration along with average fuel economy for this segment.. Consumer Guide Recommended Car. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10479J045474
Stock: 200541A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $5,995
2009 Scion xD Base54,634 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brick City Motors - Newark / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10449J050065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2009 Scion xD Base110,804 milesDelivery available*
Dick Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Harrisonburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10429J042305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2009 Scion xD Base157,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A-Kar Auto Sales - Middletown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10419J034311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,899Great Deal | $1,234 below market
2008 Scion xD Base141,054 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freehold Hyundai - Freehold / New Jersey
*Why Buy Here* * *Upfront Pricing* * *No used car prep fees* * *No certification fees* * *No window etch fees* * *We just charge tax, motor vehicle, and $595 doc fee* * *127 Point Inspection on all Pre-owned Cars* * *3 Day Return Policy* * *One Year Free Oil Changes* * *Free Car Wash with Service* * *We also give complementary Trade Appraisals* * *We'll buy your car with no purchase required*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10418J026532
Stock: H8J026532U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $2,995Great Deal | $2,463 below market
2010 Scion xD Base157,521 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XAJ052535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,495Good Deal | $1,031 below market
2010 Scion xD Base82,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2010 SCION xD IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY!* ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL CLOTH SEATING! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS YOU BY! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE! VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B45A1005011
Stock: 14343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,937Good Deal | $1,180 below market
2010 Scion xD Base99,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Scion xD? This is it.Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion xD. The xD has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 99,440mi put on this Scion.Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves.More information about the 2010 Scion xD:The 2010 Scion xD, which replaced the xA in 2008 as Scion's entry-level hatchback, features a contemporary, aggressive appearance. Its small size makes it easy to park car with excellent fuel economy and roomy interior. The 2010 Scion xD still features flared wheel wells with 16-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the speedometer and tachometer are located within the same cleverly laid-out gauge, which resembles a sophisticated watch face. The 2010 xD has an extensive list of standard equipment, to include premium audio, and offers a wide array of optional Scion-specific accessories that provide the opportunity to personalize the xD for just a little more money. MSRP starts at $17,800. Mileage is estimated at 27 mpg city / 33 mpg highway.Strengths of this model include Fuel efficiency, customization options, maneuverability, and a wide array of features for a low price.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Mazda offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8834.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B49A1006873
Stock: A100687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $4,400Good Deal | $767 below market
2008 Scion xD Base139,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LAX Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10468J030446
Stock: 47888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,499Good Deal | $381 below market
2010 Scion xD Base103,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2010 Scion xD Hatchback 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NO ACCIDENT!2010 Scion xD is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'A stylized exterior and an impressive features list should attract buyers to the 2010 Scion xD' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Extensive customization options- nifty sliding/reclining backseat- high-tech stereo systems.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B47AJ052640
Stock: 11-3671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990Good Deal | $748 below market
2010 Scion xD Base64,177 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***This vehicle is to be shown by appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XA1007305
Stock: 5394PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $4,952Fair Deal | $363 below market
2008 Scion xD Base132,641 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2008 Scion xD comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Scion xD speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. This low mileage Scion xD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Scion xD . If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2008 Scion xD is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2008 Scion xD: The new 2008 Scion xD gets a more contemporary, aggressive appearance than the xA it replaces, which should appeal more to the urban buyers who might choose it for its easy-to-park size, excellent fuel economy, and rather roomy interior for its size. The new 1.8L engine brings more performance than many other budget-priced small cars, yet fuel efficiency is among the best in its class. Compared to most of the small-car competition in this budget-priced category, the xD has much more standard equipment and especially ranks as a great value for those who want a well-equipped car. Scion's line of accessories also provides the opportunity to get a much more distinctive, likeable car for just a little more money, and this can often be wrapped in with financing. Strengths of this model include maneuverability, lots of features for a low price., Fuel efficiency, and customization options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10488J022414
Stock: 8J022414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $6,599Fair Deal
2008 Scion xD Base72,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES . An odometer that reads 72,000 miles speaks for itself. This XD SUPER LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 1.8L 4 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 1.8L 4 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This vehicle has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This vehicle is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We know this vehicle is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Poolesville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10408J018101
Stock: 11960
Certified Pre-Owned: No