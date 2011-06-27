Close

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2008 Scion xD comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Scion xD speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. This low mileage Scion xD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Scion xD . If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2008 Scion xD is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2008 Scion xD: The new 2008 Scion xD gets a more contemporary, aggressive appearance than the xA it replaces, which should appeal more to the urban buyers who might choose it for its easy-to-park size, excellent fuel economy, and rather roomy interior for its size. The new 1.8L engine brings more performance than many other budget-priced small cars, yet fuel efficiency is among the best in its class. Compared to most of the small-car competition in this budget-priced category, the xD has much more standard equipment and especially ranks as a great value for those who want a well-equipped car. Scion's line of accessories also provides the opportunity to get a much more distinctive, likeable car for just a little more money, and this can often be wrapped in with financing. Strengths of this model include maneuverability, lots of features for a low price., Fuel efficiency, and customization options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKU10488J022414

Stock: 8J022414

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020