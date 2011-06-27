Estimated values
2009 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$4,490
|$5,155
|Clean
|$3,217
|$4,215
|$4,827
|Average
|$2,810
|$3,666
|$4,169
|Rough
|$2,403
|$3,117
|$3,512
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,503
|$4,565
|$5,227
|Clean
|$3,294
|$4,286
|$4,894
|Average
|$2,878
|$3,727
|$4,227
|Rough
|$2,461
|$3,169
|$3,561
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,058
|$5,254
|$6,000
|Clean
|$3,816
|$4,933
|$5,618
|Average
|$3,333
|$4,290
|$4,852
|Rough
|$2,850
|$3,648
|$4,087
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,218
|$4,295
|$4,965
|Clean
|$3,027
|$4,032
|$4,648
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,507
|$4,015
|Rough
|$2,261
|$2,982
|$3,382