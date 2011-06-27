Estimated values
1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$2,722
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,429
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,285
|$1,843
|$2,144
|Rough
|$863
|$1,257
|$1,462
Estimated values
1999 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,270
|$3,838
|Clean
|$1,993
|$2,918
|$3,425
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,214
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,510
|$1,773
Estimated values
1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,229
|$3,784
|Clean
|$1,976
|$2,881
|$3,377
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,186
|$2,562
|Rough
|$999
|$1,491
|$1,748