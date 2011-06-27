Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$2,358
|$2,633
|Clean
|$1,601
|$2,114
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,627
|$1,840
|Rough
|$862
|$1,140
|$1,311
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Trooper Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,053
|$2,732
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,450
|$2,753
|Average
|$1,415
|$1,885
|$2,138
|Rough
|$990
|$1,320
|$1,523