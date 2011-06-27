Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,079
|$16,179
|$18,629
|Clean
|$10,985
|$14,718
|$16,939
|Average
|$8,798
|$11,797
|$13,558
|Rough
|$6,612
|$8,875
|$10,176
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,171
|$12,776
|$14,340
|Clean
|$9,250
|$11,623
|$13,039
|Average
|$7,409
|$9,316
|$10,436
|Rough
|$5,567
|$7,009
|$7,833
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,023
|$10,274
|$11,623
|Clean
|$7,297
|$9,346
|$10,568
|Average
|$5,844
|$7,491
|$8,459
|Rough
|$4,392
|$5,636
|$6,349
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,804
|$11,282
|$12,768
|Clean
|$8,007
|$10,263
|$11,609
|Average
|$6,413
|$8,226
|$9,292
|Rough
|$4,819
|$6,189
|$6,974
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,229
|$12,157
|$13,910
|Clean
|$8,394
|$11,060
|$12,648
|Average
|$6,723
|$8,864
|$10,123
|Rough
|$5,052
|$6,669
|$7,598
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XJ Super V8 Portfolio 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,496
|$19,252
|$21,510
|Clean
|$14,093
|$17,514
|$19,558
|Average
|$11,288
|$14,038
|$15,654
|Rough
|$8,482
|$10,561
|$11,750