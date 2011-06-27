Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$5,354
|$5,873
|Clean
|$3,948
|$4,777
|$5,239
|Average
|$2,981
|$3,624
|$3,971
|Rough
|$2,014
|$2,470
|$2,702
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$3,599
|$4,178
|Clean
|$2,269
|$3,211
|$3,727
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,436
|$2,825
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,660
|$1,923
Estimated values
2004 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,009
|$4,374
|$5,126
|Clean
|$2,681
|$3,903
|$4,573
|Average
|$2,024
|$2,961
|$3,466
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,018
|$2,359