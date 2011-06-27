  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion tC
  4. Used 2005 Scion tC
  5. Used 2005 Scion tC Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 tC
5(82%)4(15%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
456 reviews
Write a review
See all tCS for sale
List Price Range
$2,950 - $7,995
Used tC for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...92

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car I've ever owned!!!

tabby9111, 07/02/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I just recently had my Tc totaled by a giant truck and my car gave as much damage as it received.I walked away with out a scratch. I had 161000 miles on my car and it ran perfectly, even though I drove it like I was dale earnhardt. I was so happy with this car that my next car will be another Tc..

Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE CAR

yamahaguy, 08/13/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have had my tc for 9 months now and it is probably the best car I have ever owned when it comes to quality and driving fun. Ive read alot of people on here talking smack about how crappy these cars are but there is nothing wrong with them. I believe most of the negative comments are from those who just watched the fast and furious movie and expect their cars to fly or whatever other kind of stupid crap they see in the movie. WELL IT WONT!

Report Abuse

Best Car Yet

zhanje, 05/30/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best car I've owned yet. Quality, interior room (surprisingly, back seats are very spacious), performance, style and appearance are all top-notch. I had 130K without a single issue (besides rear-brake replacement), and it's unfortunate we're switching it out for a more family-friendly vehicle. Great car!

Report Abuse

safety

lindhn, 11/05/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

My daughter was in a major accident, involving the following scenario. Person merged into the car sending into a spin, then hit again and was airborn for a full 360 landing on driver's side, sliding into the back of a flat bed big rig, righting back onto wheels and sending across 4 lanes of freeway. This occured at 65 mph. Both driver and passenger walked out of car. The car is a complete total but occupants okay, other than severe whiplash. Amazing!

Report Abuse

217,000 miles and still going strong

sciondriver, 06/27/2016
2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car has been great! Very low maintenance. Still on the original clutch! Have only had brake pads replaced. The sun roof doesn't open/close and whistles on the highway and there is a CD stuck in the player, but it doesn't matter b/c it gets me where I need to go!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...92
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all tCS for sale

Related Used 2005 Scion tC Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles