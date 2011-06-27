Used 2005 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned!!! tabby9111 , 07/02/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I just recently had my Tc totaled by a giant truck and my car gave as much damage as it received.I walked away with out a scratch. I had 161000 miles on my car and it ran perfectly, even though I drove it like I was dale earnhardt. I was so happy with this car that my next car will be another Tc.. Report Abuse

GREAT LITTLE CAR yamahaguy , 08/13/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had my tc for 9 months now and it is probably the best car I have ever owned when it comes to quality and driving fun. Ive read alot of people on here talking smack about how crappy these cars are but there is nothing wrong with them. I believe most of the negative comments are from those who just watched the fast and furious movie and expect their cars to fly or whatever other kind of stupid crap they see in the movie. WELL IT WONT!

Best Car Yet zhanje , 05/30/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the best car I've owned yet. Quality, interior room (surprisingly, back seats are very spacious), performance, style and appearance are all top-notch. I had 130K without a single issue (besides rear-brake replacement), and it's unfortunate we're switching it out for a more family-friendly vehicle. Great car!

safety lindhn , 11/05/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful My daughter was in a major accident, involving the following scenario. Person merged into the car sending into a spin, then hit again and was airborn for a full 360 landing on driver's side, sliding into the back of a flat bed big rig, righting back onto wheels and sending across 4 lanes of freeway. This occured at 65 mph. Both driver and passenger walked out of car. The car is a complete total but occupants okay, other than severe whiplash. Amazing!