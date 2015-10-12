Used 2016 Scion iA
Pros & Cons
- Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard
- engaging handling for the class
- refined interior
- high fuel economy.
- Small rear passenger space
- compromised comfort for taller drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review
In the subcompact sedan class, affordability and economy are typically top priorities for shoppers. The all-new 2016 Scion iA easily satisfies these requirements, yet it's also packed with features and very desirable to own.
Vehicle overview
It wasn't too long ago when buying a subcompact sedan meant having to sacrifice performance and refinement and foregoing many standard and optional features. You might not have paid much, but you didn't get much, either. Recent entries in this segment have been gradually changing the paradigm, however, and that's abundantly clear with the all-new 2016 Scion iA.
Packed with features and fun to drive, the iA sets a new standard for its class. You could argue that it fits perfectly with the types of cars Scion likes to build. In actuality, though, the iA is a rebadged version of the new Mazda 2 sedan and not a Toyota (Scion's parent company) at all. The 2 won't be sold in the United States, though, so the iA is the only way to get this car's upscale interior, lively handling and intuitive technology interface.
The 2016 Scion iA's strengths lie in its interior refinement and engaging driving experience.
Combine these attributes with competitive pricing, better than average fuel economy and a full two years of initial free scheduled maintenance, and it's easy to see why we consider it a top car in its class. The iA isn't the roomiest option, though, so if you really want a subcompact for hauling stuff, you'll likely be better off with the Honda Fit hatchback. A fun-to-drive attitude and the latest tech features are also big selling points for the popular Ford Fiesta, so it might be worth checking out as well. But by hitting the sweet spot between economy and quality better than its already strong rivals, the decision to choose a 2016 Scion iA is an easy one.
Scion iA models
The 2016 Scion iA is a compact sedan that is available in a single but well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats and air-conditioning.
On the technology front, you also get a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with an accompanying dial controller, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with Internet streaming radio, voice recognition and a USB interface. A navigation system is one of the few available options.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood of the 2016 Scion iA is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, with a six-speed automatic available at extra cost. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 37 mpg combined (33 city/42 highway) for the automatic and 35 mpg combined (31 city/41 highway) for the manual. These figures are on the high end for the class.
Safety
Standard safety features of the iA include antilock brakes (with rear drums), front-seat side airbags and front, rear and side curtain airbags as well as traction and stability control. A low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking is also included, which is rare in the class, even as an option.
Driving
With modest power coming from the small four-cylinder engine, the Scion iA requires a lot of time and a heavy foot on the gas pedal to get up to highway speeds. A tap of the Sport button on models with the automatic transmission noticeably sharpens response and keeps the revs higher, but you still need to floor it to merge into traffic or pass slower vehicles.
Like many compact sedans, the Scion iA lacks power, but makes up for it with commendable handling.
With the underpinnings of the Mazda 2, the Scion iA benefits from sharp handling (at least among subcompact sedans). Reactions to steering inputs are immediate and predictable, making it one of the more engaging cars to drive in the class. It also delivers a smooth and compliant ride, and wind and road noise are present, but never intrusive.
Interior
Shoppers in the compact sedan segment generally have lower expectations when it comes to interior refinement, but the 2016 Scion iA significantly raises the bar for comfort and thoughtful design. Materials used throughout the cabin are similar to those found in pricier cars, and the infotainment system dial interface rivals that of luxury-branded sedans. The 7-inch touchscreen is perfectly placed right in the driver's sight lines and the sharp graphics can be read at a quick glance.
The Scion iA's interior comes with several features normally found in more expensive vehicles.
The front seats have only the basic adjustments, but average and shorter passengers will likely find these seats supportive enough for extended periods. Taller drivers may have to compromise their preferred positions since the short extension of the telescoping steering wheel may force them closer to the dash than they'd like.
Rear accommodations are typical for the class, meaning the iA's rear seat is better suited for small passengers due to a lack of head- and legroom. The tall door panels and small windows also tend to make the space feel even more confined. Cargo capacity is above average for the class, with 13.5 cubic feet of capacity. The low liftover height and remote seatback release further improve usability.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Scion iA.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Scion iA far exceeds our expectations. For an extremely low purchase price, it came loaded, handles great, has great fuel economy and is loaded with safety features. We bought it for the kids to drive, we wanted them to have the safety features not available on a used car. We added the navigation for $400 so the kids don't have to hold their phone to navigate. The back seat is small but my son pointed out that there is plenty of room in the front and if his friends want a ride, they won't complain. I would have no problem if this were my primary vehicle. The only thing I would add is a center armrest. Mazda makes a great small car. The only think Toyota did to mess it up is add an ugly front end. This is not a super-powerful, super-fast super-stylish or super-big car, it is exactly what we were looking for: a small entry level car that is safe and enjoyable to drive.
The 2016 Scion iA Sedan is a fun little car to drive. I just bought mine four days ago and have already put 400 miles on it and only had to fill up once. The gas mileage is amazing which I get 48 on the hwy and is the main reason that I bought this car along with the Scion name and Toyota backing. I really enjoy the beautifully appointed interior with a pleasing and modern look. The outside gives the car a nice sporty vibe. The handling is great – I feel that the car sits firm on the road and takes bumps without any hesitation. The “info-tainment” center is something truly special. I love the entire connectivity of the car and back-up cam which all came standard and really added to the incentive of buying a sub-compact. What could be better? The acceleration leaves something to be desired – you don’t fly the way you expect in a small car like this. It takes a moment to get moving, but the drive itself is great. I’m still getting used to the very go-kart like gas pedal. The interior can feel a little cheap with all the plastic and the A/C knobs really need upgrading from 1991. No arm rest at all, which in hindsight seems like at least they could of added a fold down rest like a movie theater seat. There is no real backseat for other than hauling a family pet or some stuff, but people would feel cramped stuck back there for any length of time. I’m a commuter so I just don’t need the extra space. I’m very happy and proud to own the Scion iA. The beauty of this car is the bang for your buck and the look of a little racer. I don’t think it has an ugly face on the front, but that is just me. I would highly recommend going and test driving one. I will update my review when I hit 10,000 miles.
First off, be aware that Scion is no longer being made as of about April 2016 and that Toyota is absorbing the brand into the Toyota name so this is the last of the Scion's. Fortunately the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA is the rebadged Scion iA so sourcing parts in the future shouldn't be an issue. That said, the leg room for the driver was comfortable, driver foot pretty much straight rather than cocked over to the left and legs can comfortably lean against flat areas. The automatic has a manual mode and "sport" mode for quicker acceleration. It feels a bit laggy when accelerating but given it only has a 1.5cc engine it's to be expected and sport mode helps give it more zip. Great cargo space though rear seat space is very tight which is fine for me as I wasn't anticipating having passengers often. I like all the electronics it has. Features: Remote entry with push button engine start / stop, 7" screen with backup camera, optional GPS system (add $399 to price though negotiated it down to $199), bluetooth connection to phone that shows text messages on screen, voice commands, electic locks / windows / mirrors. Dash shows temperature, miles till empty, average mpg. Sounds system pretty decent with knob select and volume control on both steering wheel and between seats. Also has 2 USB connectors & accessory plug (cigarette lighter). I keep a Samsung wireless fast charger in there that is velcro'd down so phone just sits on it to charge. Pros: I like both the interior & exterior styling, gas milage (up to 42mph on highway), bluetooth / phone / 7" display / backup camera and handling. Price seemed very competitive, got mine new for $15888 which included navigation chip and title / licensing. Because no more Scion's are being made, should expect aggressive pricing to clear out 2016 inventory. Cons: One reviewer said tires custom to Toyota dealer though haven't confirmed that. The dash lights are not quite as bright for daylight driving as I'd like so have a hard time seeing information displayed (even after adjusting to full brightness) though at night time is great. Rear deck lid I've found open multiple times due to button in pocket being pressed on inadvertently for 2 seconds or more though there may be a way of adjusting that (update: there was an option to make delay longer so no longer an issue). Rear seat head rests at funky angle and not very comfortable according to my one passenger. Other: No armrests though I don't like them anyways so not a con for me. The 7" display is permanently stuck up, probably for backup purposes and can be disabled at night if you don't want a glare.
Over all the car is pretty great, I would however recommend getting the tire and wheel protection. I have had the car for about 3 months, it has 3800 miles, and I already have an issue with one of the tires. The tires by the way are made specifically for the car, so you can only get them from the dealership. I live in a major city and they only had ONE, yes ONE in the general area. I plan on getting a tire for my trunk, instead of the just spare that comes with the car. I travel a lot and I am now nervous about the availability of the tire in some locations. The IA is quiet on the road, and has a great sound system. I LOVE the back up camera, works well when I need to parallel park or pulling out of tight and busy parking spaces. If you want a fancy car with out the fancy cost, this is the one you need.
2016 Scion iA First Look
[MUSIC PLAYING] [APPLAUSE] JAMES RISWICK: That is the all new Scion iA. It's the first 4-door sedan from Scion. And if you think it looks a bit like a Mazda, there's a good reason for that. It is one. [MUSIC PLAYING] JAMES RISWICK: Beyond its Scion-specific front end, this is the sedan version of the next generation Mazda 2 that's sold in other markets. And if it's anything like the old Mazda 2 or current Mazda 3, it should be pretty fun to drive. This interior is a Mazda interior with a Scion logo. And that is not a bad thing. They have this nice, modern, minimalist design. You have some nice material choices like this leatherish material that's stitched with blue. You have this black and blue upholstery. And then, you have this great Mazda electronics interface that's standard. You have a touch screen and a multipurpose controller. Subcompact sedans aren't exactly known for their giant trunks, but that actually looks pretty useful. The engine has a 106 horsepower. That's not a lot, but in a car like this, it will get the job done. They're saying it will get 37 MPG combined. That's pretty good. Now, it has a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission available. Those are the only options besides color. [MUSIC PLAYING] JAMES RISWICK: There's only one trim level. It starts at $16,000, certainly not a stripper. You still get a rear view camera, two USB ports, and a standard collision avoidance system. That's unique in the subcompact class. [MUSIC PLAYING] JAMES RISWICK: Really, the iA seems like a best of both worlds scenario. You get the style and driving experience of a Mazda, but with a value and easy purchase experience of a Scion. It should stack up well against the Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit, and Hyundai Accent. But what do you think of it? Let us know. And follow all of our coverage here at the 2015 New York Auto Show. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2016 Scion iA is a subcompact, four-door sedan - the first such car from Toyota's youth-oriented brand. It promises fun-to-drive dynamics, strong fuel economy and excellent value courtesy of a generous standard features list and a price in "the $16,000 range."
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|33 city / 42 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|31 city / 41 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Scion iA a good car?
Is the Scion iA reliable?
Is the 2016 Scion iA a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Scion iA?
The least-expensive 2016 Scion iA is the 2016 Scion iA 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,700.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,800
- 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,700
What are the different models of Scion iA?
More about the 2016 Scion iA
Used 2016 Scion iA Overview
The Used 2016 Scion iA is offered in the following submodels: iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2016 Scion iA?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Scion iA and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 iA 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 iA.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Scion iA and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 iA featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Scion iA?
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Scion iA?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
