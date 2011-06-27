Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,623
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,331
|$2,852
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,747
|$2,147
|Rough
|$662
|$1,163
|$1,442
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$1,491
|$1,566
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,325
|$1,394
|Average
|$890
|$993
|$1,049
|Rough
|$585
|$661
|$705
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$1,608
|$1,892
|Clean
|$950
|$1,429
|$1,684
|Average
|$708
|$1,071
|$1,268
|Rough
|$465
|$713
|$851