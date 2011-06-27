Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$1,691
|$1,839
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,494
|$1,627
|Average
|$913
|$1,101
|$1,203
|Rough
|$578
|$708
|$779
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,536
|$1,759
|Clean
|$989
|$1,357
|$1,556
|Average
|$723
|$1,000
|$1,150
|Rough
|$458
|$643
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,608
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,421
|$1,556
|Average
|$858
|$1,047
|$1,150
|Rough
|$544
|$674
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,493
|$1,759
|Clean
|$880
|$1,320
|$1,556
|Average
|$644
|$972
|$1,150
|Rough
|$408
|$625
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit ES 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,059
|$1,514
|$1,759
|Clean
|$933
|$1,338
|$1,556
|Average
|$683
|$986
|$1,150
|Rough
|$433
|$634
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,578
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,395
|$1,556
|Average
|$804
|$1,028
|$1,150
|Rough
|$510
|$661
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,593
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,408
|$1,556
|Average
|$829
|$1,038
|$1,150
|Rough
|$525
|$667
|$744