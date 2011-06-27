Estimated values
2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,220
|$37,733
|$42,371
|Clean
|$26,935
|$34,774
|$39,031
|Average
|$22,366
|$28,856
|$32,352
|Rough
|$17,797
|$22,939
|$25,674
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,948
|$51,586
|$57,925
|Clean
|$36,824
|$47,541
|$53,360
|Average
|$30,578
|$39,450
|$44,229
|Rough
|$24,331
|$31,360
|$35,098