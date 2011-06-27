Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Carbon Flash SE Consumer Reviews

18 months, still a blast lahilljr , 08/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been very pleased with my '08 Red Line Carbon Flash SE Automatic. 260 hp & ft/lbs torque in a car less than 2900 pounds that is sexy in black on black leather and lots of chrome equals a smile on my face and everyone that looks at it. I have no commute so the miles stay very low (only 6800 in 18 months)and I use it primarily to bop around our small Florida community. Decent gas mileage too, probably 20 mpg or so overall. For what I use it for it's perfect, just don't get one if you expect to fit more than one other person and a small overnight bag! Report Abuse

Drives as good as it looks exstreamliners , 07/12/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned my Carbon Flash SE for about 2 weeks now. It drives remarkable well. Fast when you want fast. Sound system is spectacular. Everyone stops me wherever I go. I even took it to another Saturn dealership and everyone at the dealership stopped what they were doing to come and take a look. The only downfall to the car is there is no trunk space, I take s suite case now and then. The other downfall is if you have long legs you can't adjust the seats much. I do wish the steering column was extendable and not just a verticle adjustment. Otherwise, it is fantastic! Report Abuse