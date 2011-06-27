  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Sky
  4. Used 2008 Saturn Sky
  5. Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Carbon Flash SE
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Carbon Flash SE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sky
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Skies for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,769 - $9,909
Used Sky for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

18 months, still a blast

lahilljr, 08/01/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have been very pleased with my '08 Red Line Carbon Flash SE Automatic. 260 hp & ft/lbs torque in a car less than 2900 pounds that is sexy in black on black leather and lots of chrome equals a smile on my face and everyone that looks at it. I have no commute so the miles stay very low (only 6800 in 18 months)and I use it primarily to bop around our small Florida community. Decent gas mileage too, probably 20 mpg or so overall. For what I use it for it's perfect, just don't get one if you expect to fit more than one other person and a small overnight bag!

Report Abuse

Drives as good as it looks

exstreamliners, 07/12/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I owned my Carbon Flash SE for about 2 weeks now. It drives remarkable well. Fast when you want fast. Sound system is spectacular. Everyone stops me wherever I go. I even took it to another Saturn dealership and everyone at the dealership stopped what they were doing to come and take a look. The only downfall to the car is there is no trunk space, I take s suite case now and then. The other downfall is if you have long legs you can't adjust the seats much. I do wish the steering column was extendable and not just a verticle adjustment. Otherwise, it is fantastic!

Report Abuse

It's good to see GM is reviving

Peter, 10/20/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car looks and drives like a mini Vette. If you are looking for a mean toy machine, this is it. Its chassis is stiff and the visibility is not the best but after all it is a pure sports car and all the rest is excellent; looks, power, fun, speed. Mind you I paid $55k for this car in Europe but it was worth it. If I were in the US I would buy two so you should at least buy one.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skies for sale

Related Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Carbon Flash SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles