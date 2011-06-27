Vehicle overview

The real Saturn sky consists of molecular hydrogen, 1,120 mph winds, at least 62 moons and those famous icy rings. The 2008 Saturn Sky consists of classic roadster proportions, 18-inch wheels, a low price and an available 260-horsepower turbocharged engine. Neither, of course, has anything to do with the other besides a common ability to attract attention with their stunning good looks -- which the car does in abundance and without the need for a telescope.

While its mechanical near-twin, the Pontiac Solstice, has set hearts aflutter since it debuted, the classier, less-sensational Sky looks arguably less like a toy and more like an athletic driver's car. There are two varieties: the regular version with its rather pedestrian 177-hp inline-4, and the Red Line, which features a turbocharged inline-4 that produces a massive 260 hp. It doesn't take a master logician to figure out which Sky we prefer, as the Red Line is not only almost 2 seconds quicker from zero to 60 mph, but its stiffer suspension tuning makes it handle better on twisty roads than the base Sky. However, neither is as involving as the Mazda Miata, which, despite having less power than both Sky models, offers much better steering and a more intimate relationship between driver and car. The Sky is entertaining up to a certain point, but more demanding drivers will be frustrated by its slow throttle response, numb steering and bland exhaust note.

The Sky also loses some points to the Miata in everyday operation. There is very little interior storage space, and the trunk is difficult to access (the lid is rear hinged) and rendered almost useless when the top is down. The top is also an ergonomic nightmare, as it requires the driver to turn a latch on the windshield, pop the rear deck lid with a button in the glovebox, then get out of the car and manually fold the top down into its well before slamming the rear deck closed. It's not difficult, but it seems like a Rube Goldberg experiment compared to the MX-5's one-handed, in-car operation.

Of course, the Sky's styling is its ultimate selling point, and no amount of ergonomic glitches or numb steering will spoil the ownership experience for those folks who just have to have one in their garage. Buyers can now even customize their 2008 Saturn Sky with any exterior and interior color combination they choose, such as the Ronald McDonald special with bright yellow paint and red leather. This combo may display a colossal lack of taste, but it's certain to attract more attention than 62 moons and some icy rings.