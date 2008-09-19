  1. Home
Used 2009 Saturn Sky
2009 Saturn Sky Door Handle
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Sharp styling, relatively low pricing, high-performing Red Line model, spacious cockpit, comfortable highway ride.

While there are more polished and competent drop tops out there, the 2009 Saturn Sky is a viable alternative that delivers personality, comfort and available turbocharged performance.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Saturn Sky is, first and foremost, a good-looking car. Even as the model enters its third year of production, the Sky still manages to turn heads. For the majority of potential owners, that alone is worth the price of admission. When you consider that the Sky is also a competent and sporty ride at a reasonable price, it emerges as a viable alternative to the convertible Mini and Miata. As with the previous year, the mild base model is offered alongside the extra-spicy Sky Red Line.

All is not sunny and clear in this Sky, however. The manually operated convertible top and trunk form a long dark cloud over what is otherwise a generally successful execution. While manual tops are not a huge price to pay for al fresco driving, the Sky's top is unduly complicated. Accessing the trunk is similarly inconvenient, since the stowed convertible top occupies a sizable space under the rear deck lid. Another concern for the daily use of a Saturn Sky would be the model's poor reputation for reliability.

Assuming style is indeed the main factor driving sales of the Sky, many of the aforementioned faults could easily be overlooked. For those left wanting more performance, a laundry list of dealer-installed performance upgrades, from suspension to exhaust, should appease. The reliability issues looming overhead, however, should make potential roadster buyers pause to consider the nearly bulletproof and well-established Mazda Miata.

Saturn Sky models

The 2009 Saturn Sky roadster comes in two variations: base and Red Line. Standard equipment on both Sky variants include 18-inch wheels, a glass window for the cloth soft top, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a six-speaker CD/MP3 audio system (with iPod connectivity later in the year) and satellite radio. The Sky Red Line comes with a turbocharged engine, a stiffer suspension and a limited-slip differential to handle the additional power from the turbo. Along with the significant performance upgrades, the super Sky Red Line also sports specialized interior and exterior trim pieces.

Major options include a seven-speaker 225-watt Monsoon audio system with in-dash CD changer, as well as a Premium Trim Package that includes leather seat inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, metallic interior trim and steel pedal covers. Two limited-edition versions in Ruby Red and Hydro Blue come with new 18-inch split-spoke alloy wheels as well.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Saturn Sky adds Bluetooth connectivity through OnStar, and a revised special-edition trim.

Performance & mpg

The base-model Saturn Sky is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 173 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque, while the upgraded Sky Red Line's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out an impressive 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed automatic is available as an option. The base Sky and Red Line reach 60 mph from a standstill in 7.5 and 5.8 seconds, respectively.

According to the EPA, expected fuel economy for the base Saturn Sky is 19 mpg city/28 highway and 22 combined. Despite the added Red Line performance, the hopped-up version turns in respectable ratings of 19/25/21.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2009 Saturn Sky includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, a passenger-sensing system for safer airbag operation and OnStar. Bluetooth hands-free calling is standard on the Red Line and an option for the base model. OnStar turn-by-turn navigation is also available as an option on either Sky model.

Just in case all of these features still don't manage to keep the roadster in pristine shape, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration awarded the Saturn Sky a rating of four out of five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

Living with the 2009 Saturn Sky as an everyday driver is easy, assuming you don't need a lot of cargo space. Ride quality is pleasant and highway cruising is more relaxed than in the Miata. The base 2.4-liter Sky should be enough to appease the casual driver, but for those looking for any degree of excitement, the turbocharged Red Line is the only choice.

The Sky is lively and spirited in the curves, understeering only when pushed hard. Unfortunately, the Sky's true potential is held in check by vague steering, an uninspired exhaust note and lazy throttle response, which prevents drivers from developing a strong connection to the car or feel for the road.

Interior

Like many roadsters, the 2009 Saturn Sky's diminutive exterior leads many to assume that the interior must be as inviting as a phone booth. Such is not the case with the Sky, as the cabin is surprisingly roomy, even for larger occupants. The base model's instrument panel is attractive and legible; the Red Line-specific dash is even more so. Seating is comfortable, with adequate side bolsters for spirited driving, although the transmission tunnel is unusually wide, which eliminates any possibility of center storage space and puts the squeeze on larger drivers. Nor will passengers find much to like about the quality of the interior plastics -- or lack thereof.

The Sky is also let down by a poorly designed top and a small trunk. Dropping the top requires the driver to unlatch it at the windshield, push a button in the glovebox and fold the whole thing down into the rear deck before forcibly slamming it shut. Graceful it's not -- especially when compared to the Miata's one-arm operation from the comfort of the driver seat. The Sky's trunk doesn't help its cause either, providing just 5.4 cubic feet of space with the top up and practically none with it down, along with an awkward lid that opens rearward.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Saturn Sky.

5 star reviews: 96%
4 star reviews: 4%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 25 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car!
RedSky,
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Turbo"nized" Toenail Trimming
DocB,

We reviewed several kinds of two seat roadsters before deciding on the slick looking, turbo charged Saturn Redline Sky. SHARP! Coupled with a new IPod and some appropriate ZOOM ZOOM music, we have thoroughly enjoyed evening cruises. With GREAT gas milage too! While not our main source of enjoyment - you can't help but notice (and HEAR) the repeated ongoing attentions of others - some mistake it for a Corvette due to front end styling - but for 20,000 grand less? Why not? It's a great, fun car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great car, but...
lazerbeam,

Mine is the turbo with automatic. The car is really fun to drive. Unfortunately the turbo failed (actually the waste gate servo)with 210 miles. Gets 28 MPG at 65 and 31 at 70 MPH as long as you don't put you foot into it. Use mostly for commute 70 miles round trip on interstate hwy. Primary complaint is the poor ergonomically interior design and lack of a few features. Window and mirror controls are under your elbow, should have been put on door along with electric door lock. Power seat only up up/down though it makes the seat go forward as you raise it up. Have manually adjust it back. Need vanity mirror on pass side. Ride is little rough but seats are very comfortable.

5 out of 5 stars, Lovin' it
Matt,

Bought my Ruby Red Redline for my 40th birthday 3 months ago and have put about 1600 miles on it so far. I will be putting it away in the winter months. Gas milage is around 30 mpg - not much different than my 2007 Honda Accord v4. Top operation is not so tough as some suggest - I can put the top up and down while sitting in the driver's seat - still have to get out to close the trunk and lock the buttresses - but well worth the effort. Took the wife on a weekend trip and had plenty of trunk space with top down - just need to pack carefully. Gets lots of attention.

Used Years for Saturn Sky
2009
2008
2007

Features & Specs

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Red Line 2dr Convertible features & specs
Red Line 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible features & specs
Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible features & specs
Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
FAQ

Is the Saturn Sky a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 Sky both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Saturn Sky fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sky gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sky has 5.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Saturn Sky reliable?

To determine whether the Saturn Sky is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sky.

Is the 2009 Saturn Sky a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Saturn Sky is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 Sky is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2009 Saturn Sky?

The least-expensive 2009 Saturn Sky is the 2009 Saturn Sky 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,595.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $27,595
  • Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $31,905
  • Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $30,190
  • Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $29,620
  • Red Line Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $33,680
  • Red Line Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $33,110
What are the different models of Saturn Sky?

If you're interested in the Saturn Sky, the next question is, which Sky model is right for you? Sky variants include 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

More about the 2009 Saturn Sky

Used 2009 Saturn Sky Overview

The Used 2009 Saturn Sky is offered in the following submodels: Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE, Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Limited Edition, Sky Red Line, Sky Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Red Line Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Red Line Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What do people think of the 2009 Saturn Sky?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Saturn Sky and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Sky 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Saturn Sky and all model years in our database.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder.

