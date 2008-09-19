Used 2009 Saturn Sky
- Sharp styling, relatively low pricing, high-performing Red Line model, spacious cockpit, comfortable highway ride.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it.
We reviewed several kinds of two seat roadsters before deciding on the slick looking, turbo charged Saturn Redline Sky. SHARP! Coupled with a new IPod and some appropriate ZOOM ZOOM music, we have thoroughly enjoyed evening cruises. With GREAT gas milage too! While not our main source of enjoyment - you can't help but notice (and HEAR) the repeated ongoing attentions of others - some mistake it for a Corvette due to front end styling - but for 20,000 grand less? Why not? It's a great, fun car.
Mine is the turbo with automatic. The car is really fun to drive. Unfortunately the turbo failed (actually the waste gate servo)with 210 miles. Gets 28 MPG at 65 and 31 at 70 MPH as long as you don't put you foot into it. Use mostly for commute 70 miles round trip on interstate hwy. Primary complaint is the poor ergonomically interior design and lack of a few features. Window and mirror controls are under your elbow, should have been put on door along with electric door lock. Power seat only up up/down though it makes the seat go forward as you raise it up. Have manually adjust it back. Need vanity mirror on pass side. Ride is little rough but seats are very comfortable.
Bought my Ruby Red Redline for my 40th birthday 3 months ago and have put about 1600 miles on it so far. I will be putting it away in the winter months. Gas milage is around 30 mpg - not much different than my 2007 Honda Accord v4. Top operation is not so tough as some suggest - I can put the top up and down while sitting in the driver's seat - still have to get out to close the trunk and lock the buttresses - but well worth the effort. Took the wife on a weekend trip and had plenty of trunk space with top down - just need to pack carefully. Gets lots of attention.
|2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|173 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Red Line 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|173 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible
2.4L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|173 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Saturn Sky a good car?
Is the Saturn Sky reliable?
Is the 2009 Saturn Sky a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Saturn Sky?
The least-expensive 2009 Saturn Sky is the 2009 Saturn Sky 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,595.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $27,595
- Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $31,905
- Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $30,190
- Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $29,620
- Red Line Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $33,680
- Red Line Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $33,110
What are the different models of Saturn Sky?
Used 2009 Saturn Sky Overview
The Used 2009 Saturn Sky is offered in the following submodels: Sky Red Line Ruby Red SE, Sky Red Line Hydro Blue Limited Edition, Sky Red Line, Sky Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Red Line Hydro Blue Ltd Ed 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and Red Line Ruby Red SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).
What do people think of the 2009 Saturn Sky?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Saturn Sky and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Sky 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Sky.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Saturn Sky and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Sky featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Saturn Sky for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Saturn Sky.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
