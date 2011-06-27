  1. Home
Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

1994 Saturn SL 4 door sedan

Ed, 04/28/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been an amazingly trouble free car. It is 11 years old, consistently gets better than 38 MPG (Hwy) and has had very little maintenance. In fact, I have had 4 repairs (outside regular maintenance) in 9 years of owning the vehicle, and the most expensive was $400.

Report Abuse

Great Commuter car, Saves $$$

_highliner, 08/26/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my '94 Saturn used with a rebuilt engine, and it feels like new! Clutch is solid, every gear engages like a new Focus (I've had those, too). I got nearly 250 miles in the city on a half a tank of gas. It takes 50 miles just to come off FULL, and with the 5-speed I spend a lot of time in neutral to save gas. I LOVE it, and what's more, I love having a clean title and NO CAR PAYMENTS!

Report Abuse

The Little Car That Could

OffRoad P.R., 05/20/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my SLII for nearly 10yrs and it won't die. It's been stolen, in several fender benders, gone on long road trips, never had covered parking and it's in good condition and runs like a champ! It's by no means a luxury vehicle, but it still gets great gas mileage and has comparative get-up-n-go to current cars in it's class. It's encouraged her family members to purchase Saturns, all at very affordable prices. After 14yrs it still passes the state's strict smog standards, has never broken down or left me stranded, and I would guess is close to or over 300,000 miles on the engine (odometer was broken 5yrs ago when it was stolen). I love my Saturn!

Report Abuse

Our little Barney

Addison L., 12/04/2017
SL2 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

First and foremost, let me just point out that this is a 1994 Saturn. We bought it for $800 as a daily beater to keep the mileage down on our newer cars (a Ford Fiesta SE Sedan and a Fiesta ST) and let me just say that we ended up falling in love with this car. It's quirky, it's fun, and it's reliable. Its very typical of an early 90s vehicle. Automatic shoulder belts with a secondary lap belt, one airbag in the entire car that I'm honestly not sure functions, plastic everything, no cupholders, and the clear coat is practically gone. But it's one of the most comfortable, dependable, and reliable cars we've ever had. Yes, you sometimes have to smack the dashboard for all of the lights to come on, and yes sometimes a little smoke comes out of the exhaust, but it starts right up every time. The most we've had to invest in repairing it in the last year was $18 for the shift cable bracket. Downside is that since Saturn has been shut down and this car is 23 years old, parts are a bit difficult to come by. Also, the odometer is stuck at 124k. It most likely has about 150k on it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

everything breaks!

nickhammond, 03/21/2011
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had the SL1 sedan for almost a year now, got a great deal on it I thought at first. Within this one year The engine has flipped over (while being driven) that costed a lot of money, new hoses, new radiator mounts, new engine mounts. My breaks gave out on me (again, while being driven), turns out the ABS gave out. The E-break randomly engages while the car is moving. Driver window will not roll up all the way, weather striping on the wind shield is gone. Gas gauge doesn't work, odometer stopped working at 142,898. Don't buy. Ever. Plus, it's really, really small and low to the ground.

Report Abuse
