Vehicle overview

The Relay is Saturn's first minivan and it marks a kind of departure for the carmaker. Since the brand's introduction, GM has billed Saturn as "a different kind of car company" and for the most part it has stayed true to that formula. The Relay is Saturn's first all-steel paneled vehicle, and it's not going to be the brand's last. Saturn is calling the Relay a crossover sport van, but really it's a minivan that shares most of its mechanical components with other GM vans. Saturn hopes to capture buyers who want the versatility of a minivan but prefer the rugged looks of an SUV. With its simple styling, the Relay stays true to the Saturn formula. More upscale-looking than other Saturns, the company's van offers plenty of luxury along with the expected versatility. Seat-mounted side airbags for front- and second-row occupants are optional for 2006, certainly a worthwhile addition, although many competitors now offer three-row airbag coverage.

Inside, the Saturn Relay seats seven, and the fold-flat third-row seat offers a 50/50 split, allowing families to carry a mix of passengers and cargo. The interchangeable overhead console works on a rail system that allows owners to move, rearrange or add storage components as they see fit. In addition to the standard rear DVD entertainment system, the Relay is available with a 40-gigabyte PhatNoise mobile digital media system that allows owners to store and play thousands of MP3s and/or several dozen movies. We're not entirely sold on the whole "crossover sport van" concept. To our eyes, the Relay looks more like a minivan with a really big and flat front end. Subjective styling issues aside, the 2006 Saturn Relay offers budding families a myriad of interior features and solid overall competence, but still doesn't match the driving dynamics, conveniences or safety features of the best-in-class minivans.