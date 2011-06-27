Used 2006 Saturn Relay Consumer Reviews
Could be better
Our Relay has been a vehicle that our children have come to love with the built in DVD player. We couldn't go anywhere without it. It is a smooth ride with a few bugs that need to be worked out. The molding has a problem with sticking to the vehicle. Our tires (Continentals) were worn to the wires after 11,000 miles. The automatic sliding passenger door pops when closing. Other than that we really like the vehicle. OnStar is not the best thing if you dont live in the city. Have tried using it when things go wrong with the vehicle and they cannot get the contracted towing companies to come out to give us a tow. The first year service is ok for free but we would not pay for OnStar.
Mixed blessing
Our Saturn Relay has been a great vehicle to drive and carry the crew around in. Good acceleration and handling for a large vehicle. The trim needs a lot of work! Exterior trim is peeling off, door trim and plastic mouldings behind the sliding doors peel off when the door opens. Interior trim around both front doors is broken, and fell off, what a pain.
I loved this van
This was the best van I ever owened. I had one problem with one of the doors, it wouldnt close sometimes. The gas mileage wasnt to good but other than that the kids and I loved it.
What Relay did I Buy??
Wow! After reading all these great reviews, I'm wondering if we are talking about the same vehicle. The mpg has never been over 16.8, and that's w/all freeway driving. In the summer during the hotest days of Aug, the A/C refused to work twice. When usung the A/C mpg tops out at 15.1. Lots of minor molding, door sticking, cup holder derailing issues. Met other Saturn owner at dealership w/ identical issues plus they suffered oil leaks that were not satisfactorily handled. I miss my '91 4-Runner!
Love it after 1 year
We have had our Relay for 1 year, The dealership warranty replaced a door motor and a radio , no questions asked. People remark how comfortable the 2nd row captain's seats are. I like the pickup and the rear ultrasonic sensors, great for tight parking spots. The kids love the DVD. We love the car and have been treated well
