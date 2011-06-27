We have 2 powered doors and have had nothing but problems with them. They have opened while driving 75mph down the highway and GM is refusing to fix them even though we have a 16 page detailed service report of these on going problems. Put the doors aside and the other issues we have had with this very expensive vehicle and it is a great ride. It is a very comfortable and smooth ride. But I will never buy another GM vehicle again, we were sold a lemon of a vehicle and GM just tells us too bad. Hopefully not everyone is having the same problems we are. But I would not recommend buying this vehicle to anyone. The dvd screen is way too small for the kids to see it good from in back.

