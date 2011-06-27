  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Relay
  4. Used 2005 Saturn Relay
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(83)
Appraise this car

2005 Saturn Relay Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel drive.
  • Engine power and refinement not up to class leaders, no side curtain airbags.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
Saturn Relay for Sale
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$3,995
Used Relay for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the Relay features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.

2005 Highlights

The Relay is an all-new "crossover sport van." Think of it as a minivan with an SUV-like front end.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn Relay.

5(46%)
4(22%)
3(16%)
2(13%)
1(3%)
3.9
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

unhappy owner
saturn owner,12/03/2010
We have 2 powered doors and have had nothing but problems with them. They have opened while driving 75mph down the highway and GM is refusing to fix them even though we have a 16 page detailed service report of these on going problems. Put the doors aside and the other issues we have had with this very expensive vehicle and it is a great ride. It is a very comfortable and smooth ride. But I will never buy another GM vehicle again, we were sold a lemon of a vehicle and GM just tells us too bad. Hopefully not everyone is having the same problems we are. But I would not recommend buying this vehicle to anyone. The dvd screen is way too small for the kids to see it good from in back.
2005 Saturn Relay 3, 250k miles, never been towed!
CEW CO,10/10/2015
3 AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Original owner, 250k miles Still runs great and looks great! Love this van! Never been to shop.for repairs except brakes and tires. I wish I could buy more Saturns! I owned other new Saturns Vue 2001, Vue 2006 and Ion Redline 2004 and Ion 2006. They made a great product, that still look good on the road today. All my Saturn's were great cars but the Relay 3 is my favorite little luxury liner. Everything is working order, the Chevy dealer could not believe the mileage on her at last oil change, a/c charge up, full detail looked brand new. I hope she runs forever!
Great Minivan
dph414,10/22/2010
Great Minivan. Almost no problems. Fun to drive, easy to drive. Have problems occasionally with the power sliding doors, and the rear windshield wiper also stopped working. Makes a "Groaning" sound when making sharp or tight turns.
It's Been Good to Me
franmorr1966,12/26/2010
This car has been reliable and comfortable. I have nearly 82,000 miles on this car and other than replacing the rear wiper motor (after warranty), the car has only needed normal wear and tear service.
See all 83 reviews of the 2005 Saturn Relay
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Saturn Relay features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Saturn Relay

Used 2005 Saturn Relay Overview

The Used 2005 Saturn Relay is offered in the following submodels: Relay Minivan. Available styles include 3 Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 2 Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 3 AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Saturn Relay?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Saturn Relay trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Saturn Relay 3 is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 187137 and187137 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Saturn Relays are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Saturn Relay for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Relays listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 187137 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Saturn Relay.

Can't find a used 2005 Saturn Relays you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn Relay for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,892.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn Relay for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,899.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,436.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Saturn Relay?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn Relay lease specials

Related Used 2005 Saturn Relay info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles