2005 Saturn Relay Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride and handling, lots of nifty interior storage spaces, innovative multimedia storage system, available all-wheel drive.
- Engine power and refinement not up to class leaders, no side curtain airbags.
Other years
List Price
$3,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though the Relay features a slick interior and distinctive styling, it doesn't have the on-road finesse of its minivan competitors.
2005 Highlights
The Relay is an all-new "crossover sport van." Think of it as a minivan with an SUV-like front end.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn Relay.
Most helpful consumer reviews
saturn owner,12/03/2010
We have 2 powered doors and have had nothing but problems with them. They have opened while driving 75mph down the highway and GM is refusing to fix them even though we have a 16 page detailed service report of these on going problems. Put the doors aside and the other issues we have had with this very expensive vehicle and it is a great ride. It is a very comfortable and smooth ride. But I will never buy another GM vehicle again, we were sold a lemon of a vehicle and GM just tells us too bad. Hopefully not everyone is having the same problems we are. But I would not recommend buying this vehicle to anyone. The dvd screen is way too small for the kids to see it good from in back.
CEW CO,10/10/2015
3 AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Original owner, 250k miles Still runs great and looks great! Love this van! Never been to shop.for repairs except brakes and tires. I wish I could buy more Saturns! I owned other new Saturns Vue 2001, Vue 2006 and Ion Redline 2004 and Ion 2006. They made a great product, that still look good on the road today. All my Saturn's were great cars but the Relay 3 is my favorite little luxury liner. Everything is working order, the Chevy dealer could not believe the mileage on her at last oil change, a/c charge up, full detail looked brand new. I hope she runs forever!
dph414,10/22/2010
Great Minivan. Almost no problems. Fun to drive, easy to drive. Have problems occasionally with the power sliding doors, and the rear windshield wiper also stopped working. Makes a "Groaning" sound when making sharp or tight turns.
franmorr1966,12/26/2010
This car has been reliable and comfortable. I have nearly 82,000 miles on this car and other than replacing the rear wiper motor (after warranty), the car has only needed normal wear and tear service.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
