Used 2004 Saturn ION Red Line Consumer Reviews

2004 Saturn Ion Redline Wrecked Redline , 10/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was recently a proud owner of a 2004 Saturn Ion Redline. I lost this amazing car to a T-Boning. This car is a blast to drive. With a 205hp supercharged LSJ, this car got up and went. The transmission was excellent with very solid shift points.The interior was a little bizarre but it had a very good feel. It was ergonomic and comfortable. The steering was awesome and precise but with all front wheel drive cars, you have torque steer, and this car had some torque. This car gets between 23 and 27 miles per gallon, so not the best for a four banger, but again this car is supercharged and I gunned it a lot.Again this car is a blast to drive, Im proud to of owned this car.

Love my Redline SpikemanII , 02/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I went to my dealership for routine maintenance on our VUE, and drove home with a Redline . Needless to say, I am not allowed to go the dealer without supervision anymore. I love this car. It is quick, handles like a dream, gets good gas mileage, and is fairly unseen on the road. Give this thing a test drive and you will want one too. Just go supervised.

Performance and gas mileage! evan , 08/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This care has been great to drive. Its rare to find a six second car with grocery-getter gas mileage. Unsure about annual gas mileage...sorry.

Pleasant Surprise Saturner1 , 03/26/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Never would I have expected to buy a Saturn. But I liked the looks when the car came out. Still, it was sort of unexciting. When the Redline came out the excitement was added and I purchased one. It had been a few years since I drove stick, but this one is so easy and smooth that it came back right away. Excellent seats (Recaro), great wheels, nice styling. Unique enough to draw stares, fast enough to surprise most and economical to drive and own. A very pleasant surprise.