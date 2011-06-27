  1. Home
  • Low price, customer-focused dealers, large trunk capacity, coupe's innovative rear access doors.
  • Flat seats with little support, limited rear legroom, low-grade interior materials, build quality not up to competitors' standards.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite some improvements in interior materials, the Ion remains a generally substandard economy car that's outclassed by nearly every other compact sedan and coupe on the market.

2004 Highlights

Saturn has upgraded the Ion with new fabrics, improved plastics and a new radio with MP3 and satellite radio capability. The electric steering has been revised for improved feel at highway speeds, while the sedan's five-speed automatic and the coupe's CVT have been recalibrated for improved gear selection and response. Finally, Saturn has installed additional sound-deadening material to reduce cabin noise. A Special Edition version of the sedan provides black exterior paint, distinctive 16-inch wheels and a two-tone interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Saturn ION.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
302 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 302 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hate to see it go!
Beenie,07/31/2015
1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I purchased my Saturn Ion Quad Coupe brand-new in 2004. I previously drove '93 and '99 Saturn SC2 coupes and had no major problems. I kept my Ion much longer than my other 2 Saturns for various reasons. I was sorry that GM discontinued the Saturn line in 2009; the brand had high customer loyalty. If the Saturn brand hadn't been closed, I'd have bought another one. After 11 years and 126K miles, my husband and I felt it was time to move on; we just bought a 2015 Ford Focus, my first non-GM car. Even at this age and mileage, the engine and transmission are still in excellent condition. The air conditioning still runs as cold as it did back in 2004. I really will miss the unique design of the 2 rear half doors; they functioned better than a standard sedan since it was easier to open both doors and have a large space in which to load groceries and other items. I wish other car manufacturers caught on to this concept (the only other vehicle like that is my husband's Honda Element, which also has 2 rear half-doors). I am selling my car this weekend and will really hate to see it go, but it's time for a newer, more updated, and more dependable vehicle.
Overall a great car
dagda567,05/22/2011
We bought the ion for a nice, cheap car with good gas mileage. My fiance loves the styling and the interior, although to me the exterior looks kinda odd. The seats are fine for around town but i wouldn't want to take a road trip in it. The dash console position is strange but I actually kinda like it. Controls are all very easy to reach and the gas mileage is great. For an economy car it actually rides very nice. And GM's 2.2 Ecotec engine is absolutely flawless. I feel very safe with that engine because of its reliability record.
2004 Saturn Ion. Great Car for the Money
Elf,10/17/2010
In 2006 I bought this one owner vehicle used and in pristine condition with only 2,874 miles on it. With the low miles and great appearance I have always considered it as a "new" car purchase. A couple of months ago (June, 2010) I finally replaced the original tires as well as the car's battery. The battery to my surprise was located in the trunk. This was my fourth new car and the first that the battery lasted over 2 years. I guess with it being located in the trunk and away from all of the engine heat it was a good idea after all. It's not a sports car so when cornering at high rates of speed it kinda feels like it wants to get away from you. While driving the interior noise level is low.
12-YRS BEHIND THE WHEEL now upgraded to a RedLine
Rick,12/08/2015
2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
My ION ran great. I put 140,000 miles on it and replaced the clutch and a couple wheel bearings. Tires and brakes as usual. My old Ion Coupe Never gave me a lick of trouble. Put a cold-air intake on it and got better gas mileage (31m/g commuting). I babied it and it got full mileage of out tires. Cornered just fine; its not a sport car... it's a sport coupe. Very smooth ride. Interior arrangement was very logical and easy to use while driving. Let's put it this way ... mine was totalled (not my fault) and i'm going to probably buy another one used and get a couple more years with it. INSURANCE MONEY PAID FOR A REDLINE Edmunds asked me if I weas interested in updating my review. I used the Insurance money from my totalled Ion Coupe and found an 05 Redline. IT'S FAST IT'S NIMBLE IT'S LIKE DRIVING ON RAILS I'm looking at buying a used Aura... they're even faster than the Redline. Evidently, I like Saturn.
See all 302 reviews of the 2004 Saturn ION
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Saturn ION features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2004 Saturn ION

Used 2004 Saturn ION Overview

The Used 2004 Saturn ION is offered in the following submodels: ION Sedan, ION Red Line, ION Coupe. Available styles include Red Line 4dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT), 1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl CVT), 2 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 3 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5A), 3 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

