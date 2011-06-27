Used 2004 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

12-YRS BEHIND THE WHEEL now upgraded to a RedLine Rick , 12/08/2015 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful My ION ran great. I put 140,000 miles on it and replaced the clutch and a couple wheel bearings. Tires and brakes as usual. My old Ion Coupe Never gave me a lick of trouble. Put a cold-air intake on it and got better gas mileage (31m/g commuting). I babied it and it got full mileage of out tires. Cornered just fine; its not a sport car... it's a sport coupe. Very smooth ride. Interior arrangement was very logical and easy to use while driving. Let's put it this way ... mine was totalled (not my fault) and i'm going to probably buy another one used and get a couple more years with it. INSURANCE MONEY PAID FOR A REDLINE Edmunds asked me if I weas interested in updating my review. I used the Insurance money from my totalled Ion Coupe and found an 05 Redline. IT'S FAST IT'S NIMBLE IT'S LIKE DRIVING ON RAILS I'm looking at buying a used Aura... they're even faster than the Redline. Evidently, I like Saturn. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

236K and still going strong! Katy , 06/30/2016 2 4dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Why did they quit making this car! I am soooo lucky to have had 12 years in my comfortable, reliable little Saturn. I love my car and I finally have replaced my original spark plugs (at 236K) and had my 1st transmission service!!! The service tech was totally amazed. Regular oil changes and brakes and only one battery replacement in 12 years!!! I will drive this car another 100K I'm sure! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Love It! docsmilitarywife , 12/08/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very satisfied with it so far. Haven't had it long but it's perfect for me. My husband got it for me. It's used but not badly. Just really been broken in good. We got the warranty on it too, just in case. It's got awesome pickup and looks fantastic. It's really an eye catcher. I love the leather and the stereo sounds awesome. The 6 disk cd changer is great, too. The brakes are really good and it purrs like a kitten when you really open it up on the interstate. I got a great feeling about this car and am sure we made a fantastic choice! Report Abuse

If I only could do it over again.... KCGuy76 , 12/25/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Many people wonder why others purchase foreign compact cars. Enter the Saturn Ion. This is my third brand new car; my first, and last Saturn. While I have received numerous compliments on the exterior of the vehicle (Electric Lime with tinted glass and Car Bra), the praise from others can not dismiss the problems with regard to fit, finish, RATTLES and shoddy engineering. After 10 trips to the dealership (recalls, rattles, loose suspension parts, cruise control problems, horn problems, brake pedal linkage issues...etc), I have decided 14 months and 12,000 miles later it's time for this car to belong to someone who appreciates a noisy 4 cylinder and enjoys spending time at the dealership. Report Abuse