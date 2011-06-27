Used 1996 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews
A great car to own
Looking back, this has been one great car. Nearly 13 years and 151,000. This was my 5th SAAB. Still fun to drive and looks perfect. other than a minor clear coat issue, I have never had a major problem with car. Usual maintenance, plus water pump (2x), belt tensioner, brakes, tires, exhaust. Thats almost nothing! Shame on GM for messing up and may close SAAB down.
STILL PERFECT... but
Last time, I made an issue about the interior. (It hasn't change since its intoduction in 1986) I still do. BUT this car has 152K on it and she still flys!! I had gone 125mph racing Mustangs, BMW, and Corvettes. The fastest I ever went was appox 137mph. I cannot believe the engine is still this strong. I did not modify anything on this car. The car still gets a mix loop (city/highway) of 26mpg.
I miss my Saab...
Bought this car for $1500 with 166k miles and it was running amazing. After a few months I wanted everything fixed up real nice so I put about $1000 into it. It always started up for me, even in cold weather (Minnesota) and I loved it. I had no repairs done that were urgent. About 7 months after I bought it I was rear-ended and pushed into another car. My airbags went off and saved me from what could have been a lot worse. I didn't think that much about safety before and just happened to buy a Saab. I am so thankful I did! It's totaled now which is horrible. I miss it quite a bit. I would buy another.
Saabs flagship model then, now, and always.
I have owned various Saabs over the years and the 9000 is my favorite by far. My current is my 500 dollar '96 CS auto that I picked up with 125k. I put about 2000 dollar into it getting it back on the road, was days away from the previous owner scrapping it. All that money was just maintence stuff the PO neglected(tires, CV joints, brakes, transmission flush, coolant flush, battery, etc.) Saabs are super realiable, quiet, comfy and fast. I get about 35 mpg on highway. More interior room than a 5 series, the hatch is huge. Great car for long distance trips with the family or friends. Tons of leg/head room. I currently have 158k on it and haven't had to do anything except oil changes!
An Amazing High-Performance Machine
The SAAB 9000 Aero is an amazing car. When I am on the highway, I get 29 MPG. The asynchronous turbo is awesome; I frequently find myself racing Z's, MB SL 500's, etc (last time at 125 mph. The comfort of the 1996 (leather Recaro seats) far exceeds ANY car on the market today. My SAAB mechanic has counseled me never to get rid of this car. And I won't.
