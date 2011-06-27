  1. Home
1996 Saab 9000 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Wow, after 10 years without any significant redevelopment the Saab 9000 is still going strong. Of course a fiercly loyal following and the addition of the Aero in 1993, which gave the 9000 a boost of power which propelled Saab to the top of its class in acceleration and top speed, certainly haven't hurt its popularity. Nonetheless, the 9000 could stand to undergo the same type of revamping that the 900 got a couple of years ago, making it one of the fastest, most comfortable, fun-to-drive cars for your dollar.

Roomy interiors, quirky, yet functional instruments, exceptional cargo space, and powerful engines, in either V6 or four-cylinder turbo guise, are what make 9000s great. Additionally, optioning out a 9000 involves just three selections; these cars come with everything!

The only problem with the 9000 is that it is due for an overhaul within the next year or two; leaving '96 buyers kicking themselves for spending upwards of $40,000 on a car that will be significantly improved the year after they buy it. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance buy one next year, they will undoubtedly achieve even higher standards after their expected overhaul.

1996 Highlights

The 9000 sedans are dropped, leaving only the hatchback body style. Cupholders for rear-seat passengers, new upholstery for the CS and new three-spoke alloy wheels for the CS and CSE round out the major developments for this year's model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Saab 9000.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great car to own
drfig,01/12/2010
Looking back, this has been one great car. Nearly 13 years and 151,000. This was my 5th SAAB. Still fun to drive and looks perfect. other than a minor clear coat issue, I have never had a major problem with car. Usual maintenance, plus water pump (2x), belt tensioner, brakes, tires, exhaust. Thats almost nothing! Shame on GM for messing up and may close SAAB down.
STILL PERFECT... but
Laurent,07/06/2006
Last time, I made an issue about the interior. (It hasn't change since its intoduction in 1986) I still do. BUT this car has 152K on it and she still flys!! I had gone 125mph racing Mustangs, BMW, and Corvettes. The fastest I ever went was appox 137mph. I cannot believe the engine is still this strong. I did not modify anything on this car. The car still gets a mix loop (city/highway) of 26mpg.
I miss my Saab...
elleapril,01/03/2012
Bought this car for $1500 with 166k miles and it was running amazing. After a few months I wanted everything fixed up real nice so I put about $1000 into it. It always started up for me, even in cold weather (Minnesota) and I loved it. I had no repairs done that were urgent. About 7 months after I bought it I was rear-ended and pushed into another car. My airbags went off and saved me from what could have been a lot worse. I didn't think that much about safety before and just happened to buy a Saab. I am so thankful I did! It's totaled now which is horrible. I miss it quite a bit. I would buy another.
Saabs flagship model then, now, and always.
saabtastic17,11/04/2012
I have owned various Saabs over the years and the 9000 is my favorite by far. My current is my 500 dollar '96 CS auto that I picked up with 125k. I put about 2000 dollar into it getting it back on the road, was days away from the previous owner scrapping it. All that money was just maintence stuff the PO neglected(tires, CV joints, brakes, transmission flush, coolant flush, battery, etc.) Saabs are super realiable, quiet, comfy and fast. I get about 35 mpg on highway. More interior room than a 5 series, the hatch is huge. Great car for long distance trips with the family or friends. Tons of leg/head room. I currently have 158k on it and haven't had to do anything except oil changes!
See all 24 reviews of the 1996 Saab 9000
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
