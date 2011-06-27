1996 Saab 9000 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Wow, after 10 years without any significant redevelopment the Saab 9000 is still going strong. Of course a fiercly loyal following and the addition of the Aero in 1993, which gave the 9000 a boost of power which propelled Saab to the top of its class in acceleration and top speed, certainly haven't hurt its popularity. Nonetheless, the 9000 could stand to undergo the same type of revamping that the 900 got a couple of years ago, making it one of the fastest, most comfortable, fun-to-drive cars for your dollar.
Roomy interiors, quirky, yet functional instruments, exceptional cargo space, and powerful engines, in either V6 or four-cylinder turbo guise, are what make 9000s great. Additionally, optioning out a 9000 involves just three selections; these cars come with everything!
The only problem with the 9000 is that it is due for an overhaul within the next year or two; leaving '96 buyers kicking themselves for spending upwards of $40,000 on a car that will be significantly improved the year after they buy it. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance buy one next year, they will undoubtedly achieve even higher standards after their expected overhaul.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Saab 9000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Related Used 1996 Saab 9000 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons